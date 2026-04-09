For Gulf states, Hormuz uncertainty casts shadow over fragile US-Iran truce

A sigh of relief swept across the Gulf region late on Tuesday after Iran and the United States agreed to a two-week truce, pausing more than five weeks of increasingly violent attacks and inflammatory rhetoric.

Just hours earlier, US President Donald Trump had threatened to wipe out an “entire civilization” and Tehran had warned of further attacks across the Gulf and beyond.

But 90 minutes before the end of a deadline that Trump had imposed for Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz or “be sent back to the stone ages“, the US president said it had agreed to halt attacks for two weeks on condition of maritime transit resuming in the key waterway, through which one fifth of the world’s oil and natural liquefied gas passes. Iran had brought traffic through the chokepoint to a near-total standstill in response to joint US-Israeli attacks on its soil since February 28.

In a separate message, Trump described a 10-point plan put forward by Iran as “a workable basis on which to negotiate”. According to Iranian state media, one of Iran’s points is for Tehran to continue controlling the Strait of Hormuz, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage over the two weeks will only be possible “in coordination” with the Iranian military.

While actual negotiations are set to kick off in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on the weekend, experts say Gulf nations remain wary that the US, desperate for an exit, could agree to terms that grant Iran some control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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“There is a quiet but palpable concern that President Trump, eager for a quick political victory, could tolerate some Iranian leverage over the strait in exchange for a fragile truce, prioritising optics over Gulf realities,” said Hesham Alghannam, a Saudi Arabia-based scholar at the Malcolm H Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

In a flurry of statements, the six countries comprising the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that faced near-daily Iranian missiles and drone attacks sounded the alarm. With varying wording, they all welcomed the truce but stressed the Strait of Hormuz must reopen, and any deal must result in a permanent, long-term arrangement.

The alternative – in which a weakened, yet hardened and intact Iranian leadership calls the shots on the strait – would be a nightmare scenario for the energy-rich Gulf countries, leaving them under constant threat of disruption and economic blackmail, said Alghannam.

“It makes future war more likely over time while forcing the GCC to live under Iranian strategic pressure indefinitely. That suspended tension is what makes it so unacceptable,” he added.

‘No stone unturned’

In stunning remarks early on Wednesday, Trump said a joint US-Iran venture could be formed to set up tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. “It’s a way of securing it – also securing it from lots of other people,” he said. The White House later said the US president has considered the idea but added his near-term priority “is the reopening of the strait without any limitations, whether in the form of tolls or otherwise”.

Another bad scenario for the Gulf states would be ending the war with Iran still being capable of striking at will.

Despite the US’s boasts of a military victory and claims that 90 percent of Iran’s firing capacity has been destroyed, the weakened Iranian forces were able to launch precise strikes against what they wanted when they wanted – including key energy infrastructure. Just on Wednesday, after the truce was announced, dozens of Iranian missiles and drones were launched at the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Since the start of the war, the GCC countries have refrained from entering the conflict, maintaining a defensive posture against the Iranian salvoes fired towards their territory. Still, countries such as Bahrain and the UAE have increasingly adopted harsher rhetoric, including warnings that patience is not “limitless”.

Concerns over Iran’s future influence over the Hormuz strait also span the Gulf.

A Bahrain-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council on Tuesday called for the body to authorise countries to use defensive missions to keep the maritime chokepoint open. It was backed by Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan. But Russia and China vetoed the resolution.

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“No country should have the power to shut down the arteries of global commerce. The Security Council had a responsibility to act, and it failed. The Strait of Hormuz cannot become a bargaining chip for Iran, nor a lever in wider global politics,” Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN said.

A further escalation could have devastating consequences for the GCC economies, undoing decades of work to make the region a safe hub for finance, tourism and culture – efforts already dented by the war. That was one of the reasons analysts say GCC countries stepped up diplomacy in the lead-up to the conflict.

But officials across the region have repeatedly warned Iran should not mistake their inaction as a sign of weakness. And if Tehran and Washington fail to find a solution that includes a return to free navigation in the Gulf, the calculus could change.

“The Gulf will leave no stone unturned if Iran continues to take the path of aggression,” said Hamad Althunayyan, a political analyst and professor at Kuwait University. “The Gulf expects its interests to be represented, and included, in any deal with Iran,” he added.

Even if the GCC’s concerns are taken into account, there are no guarantees that Iran and the US will agree to a permanent ceasefire in the upcoming talks.

While the fate of the Strait of Hormuz has captured global attention, one of Trump’s justifications for striking Iran was to get rid of the Iranian nuclear programme. In the latest round of talks, Iran showed readiness to discuss its limitation but always ruled out entirely dismantling, as Trump wanted.

That sticking point remains. “The president’s red lines, namely the end of Iranian enrichment in Iran, have not changed,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.