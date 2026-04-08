Israeli attack kills Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah in Gaza

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Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah has been killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Gaza Strip.

Wishah, a correspondent in Gaza for Al Jazeera Mubasher, was killed on Wednesday after the attack hit a car he was travelling in on al-Rashid Street, the coastal road that runs west of Gaza City.

The air strike caused the car to burst into flames, sources told Al Jazeera.

Israel has been targeting journalists in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023.

The Gaza Government Media Office says at least 262 journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since then.

More to come…