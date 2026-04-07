BREAKINGBREAKING,
Three killed in shooting near Israeli consulate in Turkiye’s Istanbul
Two police officers were also injured in the gunfire incident near the Israeli consulate.
Published On 7 Apr 2026
Three people have been killed and two police officers injured in a gunfire incident near the building housing the Israeli consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul, according to Turkiye’s media reports.
The Reuters news agency video showed a police officer pulling out a gun and taking cover as gunshots resounded. One person was seen covered in blood.
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