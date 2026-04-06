Iran war: What is happening on day 38 of US-Israeli attacks?

Tensions continue after Trump’s threat on Truth Social for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Israeli rescue teams comb through debris after Iranian attack on Haifa

Tensions continue to escalate as United States President Donald Trump’s Tuesday deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face bombing raids on its power plants and bridges approaches.

Tehran has threatened to hit back, as Gulf countries and Israel reported drone interceptions on Monday.

Israel continued its invasion of southern Lebanon, where it has taken over and destroyed entire villages.

Here is what we know about the latest developments:

In Iran

A US-Israeli attack near Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology damaged a fuel station, causing a petrol shortage in the neighbourhood, according to Iranian media. It also caused damage to the university’s mosque, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The Fars news agency reported that four girls and two boys below the age of 10 were killed in the overnight US-Israeli attacks on a residential area in Tehran’s Baharestan county. The agency reported earlier that the attack killed at least 13 people.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran condemned a US-Israeli attack on its heavy water facility as a “crime against science and human health”. Iran’s Khondab heavy water production plant was hit on March 27, making it inoperable.

In the Gulf

The UAE authorities reported that the air defence system in Fujairah responded after a missile and drone threat from Iran. A drone targeted a building belonging to telecommunications company Du, the state-run WAM news agency reported. A Ghanaian national in Abu Dhabi sustained “moderate injuries” from falling shrapnel, according to the city’s media office.

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said any settlement of the war must guarantee access through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that a deal that fails to rein in Iran’s nuclear programme and its missiles and drones would pave the way for “a more dangerous, more volatile Middle East”.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence said the country’s defence system intercepted two drones, without providing further details.

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In the US

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump threatened to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****** Strait, you crazy b*******, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” he wrote, using profanities.

Trump later set a specific deadline of 8pm ET (midnight GMT) on Tuesday, April 7.

In Israel

Israeli media reported that the military intercepted Iranian missiles, with the attack setting off alarms across southern Israel, including in Beersheba. No casualties were reported.

In northern Israel, more than 10 sites were hit in the city of Haifa, according to local media reports.

According to the Ynet News outlet, a 34-year-old woman was “seriously injured” by interceptor missiles in Petah Tikvah following the latest Iranian attacks on central Israel.

In Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank