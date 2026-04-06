Artemis II breaks record for the furthest human travel from earth

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NASA’s Artemis II mission has broken the record for the furthest human travel from earth.

The four astronauts aboard the spacecraft surpassed the record distance of 248,655 miles (400,171 kilometers) on Monday at 15:58 GMT. The record was set by Apollo 13 in April 1970.

The mission, which is travelling around the far-side of the moon, is due to reach its maximum distance of roughly 252,760 miles fromearth at 2307 GMT.

More to come…