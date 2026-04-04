Giuffre family urges UK’s King Charles to meet Epstein survivors in US

Prior to her death, Virginia Giuffre accused Epstein of trafficking her to Charles’s brother, the former Prince Andrew.

The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has called on the United Kingdom’s King Charles to meet other victims when he visits the United States later this month.

In a statement, members of the family said the visit, scheduled for April 27 through 30, comes close to the anniversary of Giuffre’s death in April 2025, which was ruled a suicide.

Giuffre first went public in 2010 with allegations that she had been groomed and trafficked by Epstein, a wealthy financier, and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell when she was a teenager. She also said she had been trafficked by Epstein to the UK’s then-Prince Andrew, Charles’s only brother.

“We strongly urge King Charles to meet with us and survivors and hear what we have to say,” Sky and Amanda Roberts, Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law, said in a statement to the Reuters news agency.

They added that they hoped hearing firsthand accounts from survivors could lead to further action by the British government against Epstein’s co-conspirators.

Charles’s state visit to Washington, DC, comes just months after the US Department of Justice said it had released the final tranche of documents related to its investigation into Epstein.

The financier died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting a federal trial on sex trafficking charges. Medical examiners ruled his death a suicide.

The massive document release was compelled by a law passed by the US Congress in November.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was initially opposed, but was then signed, by US President Donald Trump, who was a former friend of Epstein’s.

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Lawmakers have continued to investigate Epstein and his influential social circle, with some arguing that the Justice Department’s release appears incomplete.

The publication of more than 3.5 million Epstein-related documents has led to a slate of high-profile resignations and removals in politics and private companies, as well as a handful of arrests.

In the UK, authorities have charged former ambassador Peter Mandelson and the former Prince Andrew in relation to their ties with Epstein.

Andrew has also been removed from the public life usually inhabited by royals in the UK: He has been stripped of his military roles, patronages and the use of his royal titles. He is officially now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied Giuffre’s allegations and reached an out-of-court settlement with ⁠Giuffre in 2022 without admitting wrongdoing. He has also rejected the criminal charges he faces of misconduct while in public office.

Buckingham Palace had previously said that the royal family’s “thoughts and utmost sympathies” were with victims and survivors of abuse. It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Giuffre family request.

In their statement, Giuffre’s family members said they were “thankful” to King Charles for “heeding our sister’s allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and for his ‌decisive action in stripping his brother from his position as a prince”.