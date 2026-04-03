At least one killed at UAE’s Habshan gas facility after intercepted attack

At least one person has been killed, and others wounded, after debris from an air defence interception set off fires at a gas facility in the United Arab Emirates, local authorities said.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Friday that falling debris “following the successful interception by air defence systems” caused two blazes to break out at the Habshan gas facility, the country’s largest natural gas processing site.

“As a result of this incident, one Egyptian national tragically lost his life during the evacuation of the site,” the office said. “In addition, four individuals sustained minor injuries; two Pakistani nationals and two Egyptian nationals.”

It added that the facility suffered “significant damage” and that an assessment was ongoing.

The incident comes as Iran continues to fire missiles and drones across the Middle East since the United States and Israel launched a war against the country on February 28.

The UAE has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the Gulf region, where Iranian strikes have targeted several energy sites and other civilian facilities.

Reporting from the Saudi capital Riyadh, Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar said Emirati officials reported on Friday that at least 18 ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles, and 47 drones were fired from Iran at the country over the previous 24 hours.

“This has been one of the most intense days when it comes to attacks over the United Arab Emirates,” Serdar said.

The surge in attacks also comes a day after the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called on the United Nations Security Council to “take all necessary measures” to bring an end to Iran’s attacks on the region.

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Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi also said the council should act to “protect maritime corridors and guarantee the uninterrupted maritime navigation through all strategic waterways” in the region.

Iran has effectively halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical Gulf waterway through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquified natural gas supplies transit, sending prices soaring.