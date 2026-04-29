Madagascar detains French ex-serviceman over alleged destabilisation plot

The African island nation also expels French embassy personnel over acts linked to the destabilisation investigation.

Madagascar has detained a French serviceman over an alleged plot to destabilise the island and also declared an agent at the French embassy persona non grata over acts linked to the destabilisation investigation.

Deputy Prosecutor Nomenarinera Mihamintsoa Ramanantsoa said in a video statement released late on ⁠Tuesday that the former French national serviceman, Guy Baret, had been placed ⁠in pretrial detention at Tsiafahy maximum-security prison.

A Malagasy army officer, Colonel Patrick Rakotomamonjy, and other alleged accomplices were also implicated, he said.

According to Ramanantsoa, prosecutors have charged the suspects with spreading false information to disturb public order, plotting to sabotage infrastructure including power lines and ⁠thermal plants operated by state utility Jirama, harbouring wanted individuals, and criminal conspiracy. Authorities said the group had planned actions initially set for April 18.

Rakotomamonjy is awaiting ‌presentation ‌before an investigating judge. Two other suspects were placed under judicial supervision, with prosecutors saying they did not appear to be the masterminds of the conspiracy

Madagascar is a former French colony that retains close political links to France and has had a history of instability in recent decades.

The country’s military ruler, President Michael Randrianirina, seized power in October last year, after a wave of youth-led protests against his ‌predecessor, Andry Rajoelina.

France helped Rajoelina flee in October as protests over lack of water and energy escalated and ultimately forced him from power.

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France said Wednesday that it had summoned the charge d’affaires of the Madagascan embassy in Paris “to vigorously protest” the expulsion of the diplomatic official.

“He was informed that France categorically rejected any accusation of destabilising the Refoundation regime of the Republic of Madagascar,” French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said, adding that the official had been summoned on Tuesday.

“Such accusations are not only unfounded, but also incomprehensible.”

The Madagascar Foreign Ministry said French Ambassador Arnaud Guillois had been summoned and informed ‌of the decision over the embassy agent. It did not identify the agent or specify the acts in question.