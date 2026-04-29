Israeli military speedboats block Gaza-bound aid ship

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Organisers of a humanitarian aid ship sailing towards Gaza to help break Israel’s blockade say the vessel has been approached by apparent Israeli speedboats.

“Our boats were approached by military speedboats, self-identified as ‘Israel’, pointing lasers and semi-automatic assault weapons, ordering participants to the front of the boats and to get on their hands and knees,” said the Global Sumud Flotilla aid mission on Thursday.

“Boat communications are being jammed, and a SOS was issued.”

Israel Army Radio cited an Israeli source as saying it began seizing control of aid ships heading towards Gaza, far from Israeli shores.

More to come…