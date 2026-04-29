At least three killed, more than 10 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russia launched at least 19 attacks on the Donetsk region and 833 across the Zaporizhia region, authorities say.

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Ukrainian regional government officials say Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least three people and injured 17 during stalled United States-led talks to end the war in Ukraine.

The head of Donetsk’s military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said on Wednesday that at least two people were killed and four wounded in Russian attacks in the region over the past 24 hours.

In a message on Telegram, Filashkin said 19 Russian attacks on Donetsk damaged dozens of houses, apartment buildings, an infrastructure facility and a minibus.

The Interfax news agency reported fighting in the region forced the evacuation of “867 people, including 34 children” from the front line in the past 24 hours.

In a separate Russian drone attack, one woman was killed in the northeastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy.

The head of Sumy’s regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, said on Telegram the strikes “deliberately aimed at residential buildings” caused large-scale fires and “a 60-year-old resident of one of the buildings died from carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Elsewhere, overnight Russian attacks in southern Odesa hit civilian infrastructure, including a hospital, damaging cardiological and surgical departments.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, said on Telegram that “as a result of a massive enemy attack, the hospital and residential buildings suffered significant damage, and a fire broke out in the reserve.” Two people were wounded, he added.

Al Jazeera’s Audrey Macalpine, reporting from Kyiv, said people were sheltering in the basement of the hospital during the attack.

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Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a drone attack on an industrial facility in Perm Krai, in eastern Russia, according to Regional Governor Dmitry Makhonin.

“Today, an enemy drone flew into an industrial site in the Perm Municipal District. Workers were evacuated. There were no injuries,” Makhonin wrote on Telegram.

The latest exchange of attacks comes as US-led peace efforts to end the war that began in February 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, have largely been put on pause.