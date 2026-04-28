Ukraine summons Israeli ambassador over ‘stolen’ grain shipments

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Ukraine has summoned the Israeli ambassador for what it calls a “lack of appropriate response” in accepting shipments of grain from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on social media platform X on Monday evening that a shipment of Ukrainian grain had arrived in Haifa, the second such vessel “that delivered stolen goods” to Israel.

“Friendly Ukrainian-Israeli relations have the potential to benefit both countries, and Russia’s illegal trade with stolen Ukrainian grain should not undermine them,” he said.

The Israeli ambassador was asked to appear at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning so that Kyiv could “present our protest note and request appropriate action”, the minister added.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar chided Sybiha for “turning to the media and social networks” and said “allegations are not evidence”.

“Diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media,” he wrote on X.

Russia currently occupies about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory. Kyiv has previously sanctioned individuals and businesses cooperating with Russian forces there.

Intensifying strikes against Russian oil

The diplomatic quarrel occurred as Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery in the Black Sea, triggering a huge blaze and evacuations.

Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of Russia’s Krasnodar region, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning that more than 160 people were fighting a “massive fire” at the Rosneft-owned refinery.

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The evacuation of residents was under way, with a temporary shelter set up at a nearby school, he added.

A previous drone attack had halted the refinery’s operations on April 16, industry sources told the Reuters news agency.

The Tuapse attacks are part of Ukraine’s long-term campaign against Russia’s oil infrastructure that escalated starting in late March.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s Ust-Luga and Primorsk oil export terminals in the Baltic Sea, severing as much as 40 percent of oil export revenue.

Ukraine also hit an oil tank farm and oil loading pier at the Transneft-Port Primorsk terminal in Primorsk, west of St Petersburg, and the Saratov oil refinery and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Kyiv is seeking to counteract Russia’s oil windfall amid the US-Israel war on Iran, which saw the United States suspend years-long sanctions on Russian oil.

Between the Strait of Hormuz’s closure and soaring oil prices, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimated that Russia earned an additional 672 million euros ($777m) in oil sales in just the first two weeks of the war.