Gunmen kill at least 29 in Nigeria’s northeast Adamawa State

The ISIL affiliate in the region has claimed responsibility for the attack on Guyaku village, which lasted for hours.

Armed men killed at least 29 people in Guyaku village in Nigeria’s Adamawa State, in an attack that lasted several hours and left property destroyed, officials said.

“My heart breaks for the people of Guyaku,” Adamawa’s Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said in a post on social media as he visited the bereaved community on Monday.

“Today, I stood on the ground where our brothers and sisters were cruelly taken from us. This act of cowardice is an affront to our humanity and will not go unpunished,” he said.

Fintiri also said his administration would continue to support “military and vigilante groups” as it intensified security operations in response to the attack.

The regional affiliate of the ISIL (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to the Reuters and Associated Press news agencies.

There are two major ISIL-backed armed groups in Nigeria, but it was not immediately clear which one was behind the attack, according to the AP.

The Guyaku attack occurred on the same day that armed attackers raided an orphanage in north-central Nigeria and abducted 23 children. Fifteen were later rescued, and the government said “intensive operations” were under way to “secure the safe return of the remaining eight victims and apprehend the perpetrators”.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the abductions in a region of the country that has seen an increase in kidnappings for ransom.

The statement did not say how old the abducted children are. However, the term “pupil” used in the statement usually refers to someone in kindergarten or primary school in Nigeria, covering ages up to 12 years.

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United States President Donald Trump and other US conservative voices have accused Nigerian authorities of failing to protect the citizens from a “Christian genocide” amid violence from armed groups, including Boko Haram.

The Nigerian government has said that while it wants to do more to protect civilians from ISIL and al-Qaeda affiliated groups, people of all faiths have been killed in attacks, including Muslims and traditional worshippers.

Data from ACLED, a US crisis-monitoring group, found that, out of 1,923 attacks on civilians in Nigeria between January and November 2025, the number of those targeting Christians because of their religion stood at just 50.

US forces launched air raids on ISIL-affiliated fighters in December, and then deployed 100 soldiers to northern Nigeria in February to train and advise local forces.