World reacts to shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner

US politicians from across the aisle, world leaders condemn the attack and express relief that Trump is safe.

The United States is taking stock of a shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington, DC, where President Donald Trump was rushed from the scene.

A gunman charged a security checkpoint outside the ballroom for the annual media gala on Saturday night, before being taken down by US Secret Service agents as shots were fired.

CBS News reported the alleged attacker told authorities he was targeting officials in the Trump administration.

Here’s how leaders in the US and around the world are responding to the news:

United States:

Figures across the political aisle condemned the attack at the event, which was also attended by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and many other senior government officials, along with hundreds of journalists and celebrities.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who attended the event with his wife Kelly, said both were “praying for our country tonight”.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said: “The violence and chaos in America must end.”

Washington, DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser, said she is “so very thankful to members of law enforcement who did their jobs … and made sure all guests were safe”. She said there was no immediate reason to believe anyone apart from the gunman was involved in the attack.

Weijia Jiang, the senior White House correspondent at CBS News and president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, who was sitting next to Trump as the incident unfolded, emphasised the public service role of journalism, saying “when there is an emergency, we run to the crisis, not away from it”.

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“On a night when we are thinking about the freedoms in the First Amendment, we must also think about how fragile they are,” she said. “Thank God everybody is safe, and thank you for coming together tonight. We’ll do this again.”

United Kingdom:

Britain’s Ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, said some British embassy officials were at the event and expressed appreciation for “the swift and professional response of the US Secret Service”.

“We are thankful that the President and all those in attendance were unharmed & our best wishes are with the injured officer,” he wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “shocked by the scenes” of violence at the event and denounced the attack. “Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

Australia

Prime Minister Antony Albanese applauded the US Secret Service and other law enforcement “for their swift action”.

“I am pleased to hear the President and the First Lady, along with all attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, are safe,” he said.

Canada:

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he is “relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe”.

“Political violence has no place in any democracy, and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event,” said Carney.

European Union:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed relief for the safety of attendees and thanked police and responders for their “swift action”. “Violence has no place in politics, ever,” she said.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas issued a similar statement of condemnation, saying “political violence has no place in a democracy”.

“An event meant to honour a free press should never become a scene of fear,” Kallas said, while wishing the injured officer a quick recovery.

Spain:

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who Trump has often clashed with, said “we condemn the attack that took place… against President Donald Trump”.

“Violence is never the way. Humanity will only advance through democracy, coexistence, and peace,” he said.

Mexico:

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed relief that Trump and his wife were safe. “We send them our respect,” she wrote on X. “Violence must never be the way”.

Israel:

Officials quickly conveyed solidarity with leaders in the US and condemned the attack.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said: “Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States and Trump”. He said he condemns “in the strongest possible terms the shooting incident”. “Zero tolerance for political violence,” Sa’ar added.

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President Isaac Herzog also expressed relief that the US law enforcement officer shot during the attack “is safe and on the path of recovery”.

“From the Holy Land, we pray for the safety and security of the United States of America and its leaders after this heinous attack,” Herzog said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife “were shocked by the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump” and relieved that they are “safe and strong”.

Pakistan:

Pakistani leaders, who have emerged as key mediators between the US and Iran during the war, issued strong statements of condemnation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident” and relieved that attendees are safe. He said his “thoughts and prayers” are with Trump, and I wish him continued safety and well-being.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed relief that Trump, his wife Melania and the vice president are safe.

“We strongly condemn all forms of violence, which is enemy of diplomacy and intolerable in any civilised society. Our best wishes go out to [the president] and the American people,” said Dar.

Lebanon:

The Lebanese presidency issued a statement, saying President Joseph Aoun had sent a telegram to Trump expressing solidarity following the “regrettable events that target security and stability”.

The message expressed “strong condemnation of acts of violence in all their forms” and wished “security and safety” for the US.

India:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief that Trump, his wife and the vice president are safe. “I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” said Modi.

Venezuela:

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed power after the US kidnapped and imprisoned Nicolas Maduro in January, said “we strongly condemn the attempted attack against President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump”.

“We extend our best wishes to them and to all attendees of the Correspondent’s Dinner,” she said. “Violence is never an option for those who uphold the values of peace.”