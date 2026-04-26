BREAKINGBREAKING,
Trump evacuated from the White House correspondents’ dinner
The US president was escorted out from the event at a Washington DC hotel by his secret service agents.
Published On 26 Apr 2026
United States President Donald Trump has been evacuated from the White House correspondents’ dinner at a hotel in Washington, DC, by his secret service agents.
The evacuation on Saturday evening came after loud sounds were heard inside the banquet hall of the Washington Hilton, where the event was taking place.
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