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Mali’s Defence Minister Sadio Camara killed amid coordinated attacks

Camara’s house in the garrison town of Kati came under attack amid simultaneous attacks across the West African country.

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Malian Defence Minister Sadio Camara
Malian Defence Minister Sadio Camara during the Moscow Conference on International Security, Russia, August 16, 2022 [Maxim Shipenkov/EPA]
Published On 26 Apr 2026

Mali’s Defence Minister General Sadio Camara has been killed amid coordinated attacks on military sites across the West African country, sources told Al Jazeera.

The news on Sunday came a day after his house in the garrison town of Kati came under attack.

More follows.

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