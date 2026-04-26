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Mali’s Defence Minister Sadio Camara killed amid coordinated attacks
Camara’s house in the garrison town of Kati came under attack amid simultaneous attacks across the West African country.
Published On 26 Apr 2026
Mali’s Defence Minister General Sadio Camara has been killed amid coordinated attacks on military sites across the West African country, sources told Al Jazeera.
The news on Sunday came a day after his house in the garrison town of Kati came under attack.
More follows.