Israel continues attacks on Lebanon despite extension of ceasefire

Israeli forces killed six Hezbollah fighters in an exchange of fire in the area of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon.

Israel has continued its attacks on southern Lebanon, hours after ceasefire between the two countries was extended for a further three weeks.

The Israeli military on Friday said it had “eliminated” six Hezbollah fighters in an exchange of fire in the area of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry also reported that two people were killed in an Israeli air strike in the southern area of Touline.

The attacks mark the latest violations of a ceasefire that began on April 16 after weeks of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group.

Israeli forces also remain stationed in southern Lebanon, after establishing a so-called “yellow line” in the region, similar to an Israeli military measure in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The casualty toll since the current round of fighting between the Israeli military and Hezbollah broke out on March 2 has risen to 2,491 people killed and 7,719 wounded, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

Ongoing military activity

Earlier on Friday, several people were wounded in an Israeli artillery attack on the town of Yater in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency reported. The Israeli military also issued a forced evacuation order for the town of Deir Aames.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces confirmed a claim by Iran-aligned Hezbollah that the group had used a missile to shoot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Pett, reporting from the Lebanese city of Tyre, said there is still ongoing military activity despite the truce.

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“There have been air strikes, drone strikes, home demolitions and continued occupation of territory here in southern Lebanon.

“In response to that, Hezbollah also began firing back rockets and drones at Israeli troops inside southern Lebanon, but also across the border inside Israel”, said Pett.

‘Ceasefire is meaningless’

In response to the continued attacks in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah dismissed the extension of the ceasefire as “meaningless”.

“It is essential to point out that the ceasefire is meaningless in light of Israel’s insistence on hostile acts, including assassinations, shelling, and gunfire,” said Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Fayyad.

The politician also said that every Israeli attack gave Hezbollah the “right to retaliate”.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was “maintaining full freedom of action against any threat” and accused Hezbollah of “trying to sabotage” the ceasefire deal.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the extension of the ceasefire and praised the US for its role in mediating the truce.

“Everyone must fully respect the cessation of hostilities, cease any further attacks & comply with their obligations under international law,” said Guterres.