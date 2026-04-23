Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank raid

Teenager dies in hospital after Israeli forces shot him with live ammunition in the shoulder, Palestinian media reports.

A 15-year-old Palestinian has died from his wounds after he was shot by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian media reported.

The teenager suffered critical injuries after being struck by live ammunition in the shoulder and was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he died, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Thursday, citing medical sources.

Abood al-Aker, communications director for the municipality, told the AFP news agency that six Israeli army vehicles had arrived in Nablus in the morning.

He said the soldiers spoke to shop owners in the Rafidia district’s commercial area and shot the teenager as they were exiting the city.

“We don’t know why they shot this kid on their way out,” he said.

The Israeli military said a Palestinian hurled stones towards its forces during an “operational activity” in ⁠the area of Nablus and forces initiated “standard suspect apprehension procedures, which ⁠concluded with fire being directed at the suspect”.

The military added that they were aware of reports that a Palestinian was killed at the scene.

Settler violence

Violence has soared across the occupied Palestinian territory since the start of Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023, with the Israeli army and settlers killing hundreds of Palestinians and causing widespread destruction in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli settlers shot and killed a 25-year-old Palestinian man in Deir Dibwan town near Ramallah yesterday.

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It said at least 16 people had been killed in Israeli settler attacks this year.

The youngest of the victims was a 13-year-old child, and the oldest was a 60-year-old individual, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.