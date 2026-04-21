Israeli soldiers and settlers kill 11 Palestinians across Gaza, West Bank

In Hebron, a 16-year-old is struck by a vehicle escorting an Israeli minister and killed.

Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed at least 11 Palestinians across Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials and local media, in the latest bloodshed to occur during a “ceasefire” announced in October.

In Gaza, at least seven Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli attacks, including a child who died from injuries sustained days earlier, while 21 were reported on Tuesday to have been injured over a 24-hour period.

The Wafa news agency reported that three Palestinians were killed near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, one of them a man who had recently married. Another Palestinian man was later killed on Tuesday in an Israeli drone attack near the Sheikh Nasser neighbourhood, east of Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, a Palestinian woman was killed when Israeli naval forces shelled tents sheltering displaced families northwest of Beit Lahiya.

Verified video obtained by Al Jazeera showed the body of Abdullah Dawas, a child wrapped in white cloth for burial, after he succumbed to injuries 10 days after being shot in the head near al-Fakhoura clinic in northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp.

Another Israeli attack on a group of people at the Dawla roundabout in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood killed one person and injured several others.

Earlier, Israeli quadcopter drones dropped explosives on a tent housing displaced Palestinians near Gaza City’s Shujayea area, setting the encampment ablaze.

‘Destruction and casualties’

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Gaza, said Israel was showing “no intention of scaling back its attacks”.

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“Israel’s ongoing attacks are not simply causing destruction and casualties but are reigniting fear across communities that have barely had time to recover,” he said.

It is carrying out the attacks during its occupation of eastern Gaza as Palestinians, most of them displaced, are crowded into western areas and humanitarian aid remains severely restricted by Israel.

Israeli soldiers have regularly opened fire on anyone approaching the areas it occupies and have demolished hundreds of homes there.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 784 Palestinians have been killed and 2,214 wounded since the “ceasefire” took effect while 761 bodies have also been recovered from beneath Gaza’s rubble.

Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave has killed at least 72,560 Palestinians and injured 172,560 since it began on October 7, 2023, according to the ministry.

Killings in the occupied West Bank

In the occupied West Bank, four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, including two in an attack by Israeli settlers on al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah.

The ministry said a 14-year-old school student, Aws Hamdi al-Na’san, and 32-year-old Jihad Marzouq Abu Na’im were shot dead when settlers attacked the al-Mughayyir Boys School. Four others were wounded. Local officials said Israeli soldiers opened fire while protecting the settlers.

In Hebron, 16-year-old Mohammad Majdi al-Jaabari was killed when he was struck by a vehicle belonging to a security convoy escorting an Israeli minister near the settlement of Kiryat Arba.

Israeli settlements and outposts built on Palestinian land are illegal under international law.

Wafa reported that the teenager had been cycling to school shortly after dawn when he was run over. The Haaretz newspaper quoted a security source as saying the convoy was travelling to provide security for Israeli Settlement Minister Orit Strock, who lives in a settlement in Hebron.

Reacting to the West Bank attacks, Palestinian journalist and policy analyst Mariam Barghouti said Israelis are carrying out “intensified and increasingly violent attacks in the West Bank with the purpose of dispossessing Palestinians from their homes and lands”.

Elsewhere, a 49-year-old died from injuries sustained when Israeli forces shot her during a raid on the West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp.

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According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 1,152 Palestinians, including 239 children, have been killed and more than 11,885 injured in the West Bank since October 7, 2023. At least 48 Palestinians have been killed there since the start of this year.