UAE reports dismantling of Iran-linked ‘terror’ cell

Arrests come after United Arab Emirates bore the brunt of Iranian attacks on Gulf neighbours.

The United Arab Emirates has arrested members of an Iran-linked group that authorities accuse of plotting ‘systematic terrorist and sabotage acts’.

The State Security Service said in a statement posted on social media on Monday that it had detained members of a cell linked to Iran’s Velayat-e Faqih (“Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist”) – a doctrine underlying Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution and fealty to the supreme religious leader.

The move came amid the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran, during which Tehran has targeted neighbours hosting United States military assets. The UAE has weathered more Iranian strikes than any other country – although most were intercepted.

The names and mugshots of the 27 alleged members of the unit were posted online, with authorities saying they have been charged with “establishing and operating a secret organisation, running it from the UAE, pledging allegiance to foreign entities, and harming national unity and social peace”.

The State Security Service added that the group had collected funds and transferred them to “suspicious foreign entities”, and had “adopted extremist terrorist ideologies and ideas”.

They are also accused of carrying out covert “recruitment and indoctrination operations” and holding meetings inside and outside the country with “terrorist elements and suspicious organisations”.

“Their aim was to spread misleading ideas among Emirati youth and recruit them to serve foreign loyalties, incite against the country’s foreign policy and internal procedures, and attempt to portray the country in a negative light,” the statement asserted.

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Iran’s barrage of attacks rattled a country long seen as a safe haven, targeting US assets but also civilian infrastructure including airports, energy infrastructure and tourist hubs.

Earlier this month, the UAE said that Iran should pay for damage caused by its Gulf attacks.

Last month, the UAE said it arrested at least five members of a “terrorist network” linked to Iran and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.