Iran war: What is happening on day 34 of US-Israel attacks?

As the war enters day 34, US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to achieving its objectives.

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Iran has launched a new wave of missiles at Israel after United States President Donald Trump said Washington had “destroyed the Iranian military” and was close to achieving its war objectives.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country held no hostility towards the people of the United States, Europe or neighbouring countries.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Bridge struck: The US and Israel have stepped up attacks, hitting a century-old medical research centre in Tehran, a bridge near the capital and steel plants, after Trump threatened to bomb Iran back to “the Stone Ages”.

The US and Israel have stepped up attacks, hitting a century-old medical research centre in Tehran, a bridge near the capital and steel plants, after Trump threatened to bomb Iran back to “the Stone Ages”. Stalled diplomacy: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that while Iran has received messages from the US, trust remains “at zero” for any potential negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that while Iran has received messages from the US, trust remains “at zero” for any potential negotiations. Appeals to Americans: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on the US public to question Washington’s motives for continuing the war. In an open letter shared by state broadcaster PressTV, he asked whether Trump’s “America First” policy was “truly among the priorities of the US government today”.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on the US public to question Washington’s motives for continuing the war. In an open letter shared by state broadcaster PressTV, he asked whether Trump’s “America First” policy was “truly among the priorities of the US government today”. Iran calls US demands ‘irrational’: Iran said on Thursday that Washington’s demands were “maximalist and irrational” and denied any negotiations were under way on a ceasefire to end the war.

War diplomacy

Immediate ‘reopening’: A UK-led meeting of some 40 countries called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the UK’s foreign minister said.

A UK-led meeting of some 40 countries called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the UK’s foreign minister said. GCC urges UN action: The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called for the UN Security Council to “take all necessary measures” to protect the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian attacks.

The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called for the UN Security Council to “take all necessary measures” to protect the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian attacks. China condemns: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said US and Israeli attacks on Iran were a violation of international law, Chinese state media reported, as he held calls with his EU, German and Saudi counterparts.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said US and Israeli attacks on Iran were a violation of international law, Chinese state media reported, as he held calls with his EU, German and Saudi counterparts. ‘Wider war’: UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the Middle East conflict risked spiralling into a wider war, and called for an immediate halt to US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian attacks on its neighbours.

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In the Gulf

Intercepted missiles: The United Arab Emirates said it has been intercepting incoming missiles and drones launched by Iran.

The United Arab Emirates said it has been intercepting incoming missiles and drones launched by Iran. Trump thanks Gulf allies: During his speech, Trump specifically thanked the Gulf states, acknowledging that they have come under fire from Iran in retaliation for the strikes. He praised their support and pledged that the US “will not let them get hurt or fail in any way, shape or form”.

During his speech, Trump specifically thanked the Gulf states, acknowledging that they have come under fire from Iran in retaliation for the strikes. He praised their support and pledged that the US “will not let them get hurt or fail in any way, shape or form”. Tanker struck off Qatar: A tanker has been hit by a projectile off the coast of Qatar’s capital Doha, a British maritime security agency said, reporting damage but no casualties.

In the US

Trump’s address to the US: Trump gave a speech claiming that the core strategic objectives of the US in the war are “nearing completion” and pledged to “finish the job”.

Trump gave a speech claiming that the core strategic objectives of the US in the war are “nearing completion” and pledged to “finish the job”. Disputed ceasefire claims: The US president said that Iran requested a ceasefire, a statement that Tehran was quick to deny.

The US president said that Iran requested a ceasefire, a statement that Tehran was quick to deny. Trump speech shows ‘no clear plan’: Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft said Trump’s primetime address offered little new and largely repeated his recent statements. “It was essentially a summary of all the tweets he has issued over the last 30 days,” Parsi said, adding that the lack of new details suggests the president does not have a clear plan.

In Israel

Israel says Iran launches more missiles: Israel’s military said early on Thursday its air defences were operating to down missiles fired from Iran. “Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the Israeli military said on its official Telegram account.

Israel’s military said early on Thursday its air defences were operating to down missiles fired from Iran. “Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the Israeli military said on its official Telegram account. Israel medics say 14 wounded: Israel’s emergency services said 14 people, including an 11-year-old girl, were wounded near Tel Aviv during a missile attack that the military blamed on Iran.

Israel’s emergency services said 14 people, including an 11-year-old girl, were wounded near Tel Aviv during a missile attack that the military blamed on Iran. Trump speech welcomed in Israel: According to Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride in Amman, Trump’s timeline for the war appears to align closely with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s own assessment of the campaign, after the US president said in a televised address that Washington was close to achieving its objectives and that the conflict could end within weeks.

In Lebanon, Iraq

Strike on Beirut: Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an attack on Beirut that killed at least seven people, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an attack on Beirut that killed at least seven people, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health. Air strike on Iraq base kills seven fighters: An aerial attack on a military base in Iraq’s western Anbar province killed seven fighters and wounded 13 others, according to the country’s Ministry of Defence. The strikes on Wednesday hit a military healthcare clinic at the Habbaniyah base.

An aerial attack on a military base in Iraq’s western Anbar province killed seven fighters and wounded 13 others, according to the country’s Ministry of Defence. The strikes on Wednesday hit a military healthcare clinic at the Habbaniyah base. ‘Maximum effort’: Iraq is exerting “maximum effort” to prevent any escalation on its territory, the foreign ministry said, after the US embassy in Baghdad warned of possible attacks in the city by pro-Iran armed groups.

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