Trump says US negotiators to head to Pakistan for Iran ceasefire talks

US president announces talks in Islamabad despite accusing Iran of violating truce, as he warns Tehran of severe repercussions.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that American negotiators will be heading to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Monday for talks aimed at ending the US-Israel war on Iran.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Trump didn’t detail which officials the US would send to a second round of in-person talks with Iran in Islamabad. Last weekend’s talks, at which Vice President JD Vance led the US delegation, ended without a deal.

In his post, Trump accused Iran of violating a two-week ceasefire that is due to end on Wednesday by firing bullets on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz. The US president threatened to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if it doesn’t take the deal that the US is offering.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable deal, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

More to come …