Controversy as Lebanese banker Sehnaoui is praised for supporting Israel

Even as Israel was attacking his home country of Lebanon, killing hundreds, and occupying territory within the country’s south, Antoun Sehnaoui was being publicly praised for his support for Israel, and his family’s history of being “Lebanese Christian Zionists”.

Sehnaoui, one of Lebanon’s leading bankers and the chairman of Societe Generale de Banque au Liban (SGBL), was attending an event on Tuesday at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, which he had donated to. And the person praising him for his pro-Israel bona fides was his reported romantic partner, Morgan Ortagus, a US Middle East envoy.

Addressing the audience, Ortagus, who had been widely criticised in Lebanon for her perceived pro-Israel bias during her time in the Trump administration, framed support for Israel as an act that requires “moral clarity”, even when it involves personal risk.

Praising Sehnaoui, Ortagus claimed his actions in funding a US-Israeli opera project were “technically illegal in Lebanon”, which prohibits dealings with Israeli individuals or institutions. Continuing, Ortagus described Sehnaoui as coming from generations of “committed Lebanese Christian Zionists”, saying he had been “trained to be a supporter of the State of Israel and the Jewish people” by his family.

She also referred to what she characterised as a longstanding familial relationship with Israel, including that of his father, Nabil, one of the primary funders of the Christian militia, the Lebanese Forces (LF), which allied with Israel during its 1982 invasion and was credited with participating in massacres at Shatila, a Palestinian refugee camp, and the adjacent neighbourhood of Sabra in Beirut the same year.

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However, this latest iteration of Sehnaoui’s support for Israel comes at a particularly difficult moment for many in Lebanon, still waiting to feel the benefits of a US-imposed ceasefire.

Israel has been accused of multiple war crimes since it launched ground operations in Lebanon in mid-March, including that it used a “quadruple tap” method intended to maximise civilian harm from any single strike. Israeli action has also displaced more than a million people – about 20 percent of the population – from southern Lebanon in a chaotic flight that has destabilised the country and heightened sectarian tensions.

Responding to footage of one of the country’s most prominent individuals appearing to align with Israel elicited condemnation across much of the country’s social media sphere. One post quoted by Israeli media said Sehnaoui belonged “behind bars”, while another accused him of converting to Judaism and “betraying his country”. “You are a disgusting despicable person with no sense of respect to your own people,” another post claimed.

Ortagus ties

“I think that the timing of the appearance is more problematic than the actual appearance itself,” Lebanese academic and political commentator Makram Rabah said, adding that a visit to a holocaust museum in itself should never be a source of controversy. However, that was distinct from being a supporter of Israel and many of the Lebanese factions that had previously backed it.

Further evidence of the rumoured romantic connection between Ortagus and Sehnaoui will also be controversial. Since her appointment by the Trump administration in April 2025, Ortagus has done little to disguise her support for Israel and strident opposition to Hezbollah, drawing criticism of her role as a supposedly neutral broker in her dealings with Middle Eastern states.

Video evidence of both her outspoken support for Israel as well as her words about Sehnaoui’s support should surprise no one, said Michael Young, a Lebanon expert for the Carnegie Middle East Center.

“I think to a certain extent, it highlighted what many people thought: Was Ortagus really the best envoy the United States could send to Lebanon, given her very clear leaning towards the Israeli side?” Young said.

Bad egg

Irrespective of Ortagus’s role, Sehnaoui’s position within Lebanon’s financial elite, including his chairmanship of SGBL, one of the country’s largest banks, has, critics say, allowed him to influence the course of Lebanese politics at all levels of the state and across the country’s religious divides.

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Nevertheless, despite that influence, Sehnaoui faces legal problems both at home and abroad. Within Lebanon, prosecutors have filed charges against him and his bank over alleged money laundering linked to currency trading operations during the financial crisis that began in 2019, which continues to cripple daily life across Lebanon to this day. The bank denies any wrongdoing.

In the US, the SGBL are also subject to a 2020 civil lawsuit filed by families of victims of attacks attributed to Hezbollah in Iraq. They allege the bank provided material support to the group, claims SGBL also denies.

”He [Sehnaoui] can buy or sell anyone,” Lebanese MP Paula Yacoubian told Al Jazeera. “He’s ready to work with everyone, from [Christian militia] Jnoud el-Rab to Hezbollah. He doesn’t care,” she said, referring to the far-right militia, which the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation says is financed by Sehnaoui, and which has carried out a series of violent attacks on Lebanon’s LGBTQ community.

“These latest moves are there just to buy an additional layer of immunity for him, presumably in return for his help normalising relations with Israel, but that isn’t how normalisation works,” Yacoubian said. “Normalisation works by giving your government cards to play, such as negotiating for the millions of people to the south to return home, and not by bypassing the government altogether.”

For now, while anger over the video continues to bristle across Lebanon, more are left dealing with the repercussions of the relentless attacks Israel has been launching at the country since March 2.

Tens of thousands of people are reported to have returned to the battered south in the hours following the ceasefire’s announcement, some to recover the bodies of the dead, and others just to discover what remains of their homes and what is left of their lives.