Celebrations in Lebanon as 10-day ceasefire with Israel begins

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has come into effect, with celebratory gunfire heard in Beirut as the truce began.

United States President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire on Thursday and confirmed that Iran-backed Hezbollah were also included in the cessation of hostilities.

Joyous scenes occurred across Lebanon, with barrages of gunfire ringing out across Beirut as residents fired into the air just after midnight in celebration.

Displaced families began moving towards southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, despite warnings by officials not to attempt to return to their homes until it became clear whether the ceasefire would hold.

The Lebanese army said early on Friday that Israel committed violations of the ceasefire after it took effect, including intermittent shelling of several southern Lebanese villages. The Israeli military is yet to comment on those claims.

Hezbollah released a lengthy statement detailing what it described as its military operations against Israel throughout Thursday.

The group said it launched its last attack at 11:50pm local time (20:50 GMT), just 10 minutes before the ceasefire took effect.

Trump later issued a social media post urging Hezbollah to respect the ceasefire.

“I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be an GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!” he said on Truth Social.

Fighting has been ongoing between Israel and Hezbollah since the Iran-aligned Lebanese group joined the conflict in support of Tehran on March 2.

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That prompted an Israeli offensive in Lebanon, 15 months after the neighbours’ last major conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to the ceasefire “to advance” peace efforts with Lebanon, but that Israeli troops would not withdraw from a “security zone” inside Lebanese territory.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the announcement, describing the ceasefire as “a central Lebanese demand we have pursued since the first day of the war” and the primary goal of Tuesday’s meeting between Lebanese and Israeli officials in the US.

Trump also invited the leaders of Israel and Lebanon to the White House for what he said would be “the first meaningful talks” between the countries since 1983.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed news of the ceasefire and said it was part of a broader agreement with the US to pause the regional war.

Qatar, Jordan and Bahrain also issued statements welcoming the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.