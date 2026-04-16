UK police arrest 3 after attempted arson at Persian-language media centre

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy and two men aged 19 and 21 on suspicion of arson ​endangering life.

UK police have arrested three people after an attempted arson attack on the offices of a Persian-language media organisation in northwest London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday that they had arrested a 16-year-old boy and two men aged 19 and 21 on suspicion of arson endangering life, in connection with the attack in the West London neighbourhood of Wembley the previous day at around 8.30pm (19:30 GMT).

The UK’s Press Association news agency reported that attackers had targeted the offices of Volant Media, parent company of UK-based Persian news channel Iran International, known for its critical coverage of Iran’s government.

The Met’s statement said that officers on patrols in the area were made aware that an “ignited container” had been thrown towards the premises, landing in a car park where the fire immediately went out on its own.

Officers later pursued a black SUV believed to be involved, which later crashed northwest of Wembley, police said.

There were no injuries, and no damage was reported. Police said they evacuated a number of nearby buildings as a precaution, but soon assessed there was no wider risk.

The statement said “counter-terrorism” detectives are now leading an investigation into the case, though it is not being treated as a “terrorist incident”.

Police said the incident is not being linked to this week’s arson attack on a synagogue in Finchley and last month’s torching of Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green, which both came amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.