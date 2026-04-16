Trump says Israel and Lebanon agree to temporary ceasefire

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Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, United States President Donald Trump says.

The truce will take effect at 5pm on Thursday (21:00 GMT), Trump wrote on social media after speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” Trump wrote.

More to come…