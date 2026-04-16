Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv kills 12-year-old child, wounds 10

Kyiv’s mayor says the attacks hit Podilskyi and Obolonsky districts, causing large fires and damage to residential buildings.

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Russian forces have bombed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, killing a 12-year-old child and wounding at least 10 people, including several medics, according to the city’s mayor.

The child was killed early on Thursday in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, where rocket fragments hit a 16-storey building and caused a fire at a residential building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram.

“As a result ⁠of the enemy attack, a 12-year-old child has been killed,” Klitschko wrote. “At the moment, 10 people are injured. That includes several medics.”

He said rescuers have pulled another child and her mother from the rubble in Podilskyi.

The attack also hit Kyiv’s Obolonsky district, with falling rocket debris causing a large fire at a non-residential building. “Cars are also on fire,” Klitschko wrote.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, meanwhile warned civilians in the capital to shelter until a missile alert was lifted.

A separate attack on the central city of Dnipro wounded another 10 people, including a 40-year-old woman hospitalised “in a serious condition”, according to Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional administration.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a drone strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded a 77-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, while an attack on the southern port city of Odessa wounded five people, officials said.