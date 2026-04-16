Ceasefire in Lebanon ‘as important’ as in Iran, says Ghalibaf

Tehran ‘striving’ to compel the US and Israel to establish a permanent ceasefire in all conflict zones, Iranian parliament speaker tells his Lebanese counterpart.

Iran’s speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has told his Lebanese counterpart that a ceasefire in Lebanon is “as important” as in Iran, according to a statement on social media.

In talks to end the war between Iran and the United States, Ghalibaf wrote on Telegram on Thursday that Tehran has “been striving to compel our enemies to establish a permanent ceasefire in all the conflict zones, in accordance with the agreement”.

“For us, a ceasefire in Lebanon is just as important as a ceasefire in Iran,” he told Lebanon’s Nabih Berri in a phone conversation, according to his post.

Ghalibaf led the Iranian delegation at the first US-Iran meeting in Pakistan last week, which ended without a deal.

Tehran has consistently said the ceasefire to stop the war on Iran must apply to Lebanon as well, something the US and Israel claim is not part of the deal.

Ghalibaf told Berri that the Iranians “have never forgotten our Lebanese brothers and consider them to be among us”, the Telegram post added.

Berri detailed the latest Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the post continued, and told Ghalibaf that so far 1.2 million Lebanese people have been displaced by the fighting.

“Israel is literally committing crimes in our country and seeking to displace Lebanese people,” the post quoted Berri as saying.

“Any official communication and consultation with the Zionist regime [Israel] is definitely not in the interests of the Lebanese people,” Berri told Ghalibaf, adding that he appreciated Iran’s efforts in helping to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon.

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Lebanon was pulled into the US-Israel war on Iran on March 2, after Tehran-aligned Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel.

Hezbollah said the attacks were in retaliation for Israel’s killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war, on February 28, as well as Israel’s near-daily violations of a ceasefire it agreed to in Lebanon in November 2024.

Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 2,000 people in Lebanon.

Late on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon would speak to each other for the first time in 34 years on Thursday. Although an Israeli official confirmed the reports, the Lebanese government has not yet commented. The Reuters news agency cited several Lebanese officials as saying Aoun would not speak with Netanyahu.

In a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, Aoun expressed appreciation “for the efforts Washington has been making to reach a ceasefire”, a statement from the Lebanese president’s office said. But it did not mention any possible call with Netanyahu.