AOC, Boebert join calls for sexual misconduct accountability in Congress

Lawmakers who represent leftward and rightward flanks of their parties call for reform after Congress members resign.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum have called for more accountability for sexual misconduct in Congress this week, after two US representatives resigned amid a deluge of accusations.

Underscoring the bipartisan nature of the calls, both Democratic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a high-profile progressive, and Republican Lauren Boebert, a standardbearer of US President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, were among those calling for higher scrutiny and punishment for those accused of sexual misconduct.

On Monday, both Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, and Tony Gonzales, a Republican from Texas, announced their resignations amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Two representatives, Republican Anna Paulina Luna and Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, told CBS News earlier this week that they were preparing to introduce resolutions to expel both Swalwell and Gonzales.

They credited the pressure campaign with both men’s decisions to voluntarily leave the chamber, saying they were willing to replicate the tactic against other members of Congress facing sexual misconduct and ethics investigations.

What have Ocasio-Cortez and Boebert said?

The issue has represented a rare area of bipartisan cooperation in the US Congress, which has remained deeply polarised in recent years. Republicans currently control 218 seats to 213 controlled by Democrats in the chamber.

Underlining the broad unity on the issue have been statements from Ocasio-Cortez and Boebert, who represent the leftward and rightward flanks of their parties, respectively, and have long been portrayed by their critics as firebrands.

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Ocasio-Cortez called the resignations “an important turning point”.

She said the “abuse of power should never be accepted, and above all, in public office. And so, I think this is an important resetting point for the institution.”

“But I don’t think our work is done.”

Going further, Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday named Republican Cory Mills, who remains under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for sexual misconduct and campaign finance, as the next lawmaker who should resign.

“I’m glad that Eric Swalwell is leaving. I’m glad that Tony Gonzales is leaving. Frankly, I think Cory Mills should be on that list, as well,” she said.

Boebert, meanwhile, said in a post on X that she was pursuing efforts to strip Swalwell and Gonzales of their federal pensions.

In another video, she urged those facing harassment in Congress to speak to her directly.

“If your boss is mistreating you, or someone else in the office, tell somebody – come to my office. If you want to remain anonymous, remain anonymous,” she said. “Let one of us loudmouths get it out there for you.”

What were the allegations against Swalwell and Gonzalez?

Five women had publicly accused Swalwell of sexual abuse, the most recent going public on Tuesday. Lonna Drewes said the lawmaker had drugged and raped her in 2018.

Another woman, identified as a former staffer, had previously told CNN that Swalwell raped her in a New York City hotel in 2024. Three other women told US news outlets that they had received inappropriate messages from Swalwell.

Swalwell has pointed to “mistakes in judgment” but has denied taking part in any sexual abuse. He has criticised his fellow lawmakers for moving to expel him without “due process”, while his lawyer has maintained that the allegations against him are politically motivated.

A day before resigning from Congress, he announced he was also dropping out of the California gubernatorial race, in which polls showed him as a frontrunner.

Gonzales had admitted to having an affair with a staff member in 2024. The woman subsequently committed suicide. The House code of conduct prohibits lawmakers from having sexual relationships with staff members.

Despite the admission, Gonzales had resisted calls to resign for months.

What comes next?

Several lawmakers have used the resignation to highlight a culture of silence in Congress regarding the conduct of their colleagues.

Speaking to The Associated Press news agency, Jackie Speier, a Democrat from California, condemned the tendency for Congress to “basically look the other way”. She called on both Republican and Democratic leadership to “really tighten the rules and create a safe environment for these women to report”.

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Some have likened the calls for greater accountability to the bipartisan push to compel the administration of US President Donald Trump to release investigative documents related to billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The White House initially resisted the calls, but Trump eventually signed legislation passed by both the House and the Senate that required the Department of Justice to release the files.

Speaking to CBS News, Luna and Leger Fernandez, the lawmakers who led the push against Swalwell and Gonzales, said they were also scrutinising Republican Mills and Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who has been charged with illegally diverting federal funds to her campaign. Cherfilus-McCormick has not been accused of any sexual misconduct.

Leger Fernandez said they hoped to combat a culture of impunity.

“We are going to hold men accountable, and we will not let women continue to be silenced,” she said.