Israeli attacks kill 11, including two children, in day of strikes on Gaza

A three-year-old and a 14-year-old were among those killed in Israel’s latest strikes on northern Gaza.

Israel’s military has killed at least 11 Palestinians, including ⁠two children, in separate attacks across the war-torn Gaza Strip, the latest violations by Israel of a “ceasefire” with Hamas that came into effect on October 10 last year.

Gaza’s Civil Defence authorities and the Reuters news agency said that a three-year-old and a 14-year-old were among those killed in the Israeli strikes in the northern part of the enclave on Tuesday.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defence, said four people were killed, including the three-year-old, “in a strike targeting a police vehicle” in Gaza City.

Gaza’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement that Israeli warplanes had “targeted” the police vehicle in the city centre, “causing several deaths and injuries”, with a police officer among those killed and at least nine bystanders wounded, some critically.

Bassal also said another person was killed by Israeli fire in the northern Beit Lahiya area earlier in the day.

Later on Tuesday evening, Civil Defence reported that another Israeli strike killed several people near an intersection in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

Medics at Al-Shifa Hospital later confirmed receiving five bodies from “an Israeli drone bombing”, involving two missiles, that hit a group of people in the Shati refugee camp.

Reuters reported that the Israeli strike hit near a cafe and, along with those killed, it had also wounded several people, according to health officials.

Despite a “ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas that began last October and slowed two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Israeli forces continue to carry out daily strikes on the territory, killing almost 760 Palestinians since the truce was agreed upon.

Advertisement

Gaza Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that an additional 2,111 Palestinians have been injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced, while a total of 72,336 people have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of Israel’s war on the territory on October 7, 2023.