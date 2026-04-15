Four killed in Turkiye’s second school shooting in two days

Three students and a teacher have been killed in the province of ​Kahramanmaras, according to the local governor.

Three students and a teacher killed in second ​school attack in Turkiye in two days.

⁠A student ⁠has shot at least four people dead, including fellow pupils and wounded at least ⁠20 others at a middle school in southeastern Turkiye, according to the local ⁠governor.

Governor Mukerrem Unluer told reporters three students and one teacher were killed in Wednesday’s attack in the ‌province of Kahramanmaras, which he said was carried out by a student in the eighth-grade.

The deadly incident marks the country’s second school attack in two days, coming after Tuesday’s shooting at a high school in Sanliurfa province conducted by an ex-student who killed himself in a showdown with police after wounding 16 people.

Unluer said that the student who carried out Wednesday’s shooting in Kahramanmaras concealed their father’s guns in a backpack to carry out the attack, entering two classrooms and opening fire “randomly”.

Footage released by the IHA private news agency on Wednesday showed a person being evacuated in an ambulance, with body and face covered, as well as tearful parents who had rushed to the school.

Witnesses quoted by media said intense gunfire was heard.

Police have increased security around the building, and television footage showed ambulances present in the area.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said prosecutors had launched an immediate investigation into the shooting.

School ⁠shootings are very rare in Turkiye. In May 2024, a former student killed a private high school principal in Istanbul with a firearm five months after he was expelled.

This is a developing story, more to come …