Four killed in Turkiye’s second school shooting in two days

Three students and a teacher have been killed in the province of ​Kahramanmaras, according to the local governor.

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⁠A student ⁠has shot at least four people dead, including fellow pupils and wounded at least ⁠20 others at a middle school in southeastern Turkiye, according to the local ⁠governor.

Wednesday’s deadly incident marks the country’s second school attack in two days.

Three students and one teacher were killed in the incident in the ‌province of Kahramanmaras, Governor Mukerrem Unluer told reporters.

The shooter died in the attack.

The student was in the eighth-grade at the school and concealed their father’s guns in a backpack to carry out ⁠the attack, the governor added.

School ⁠shootings are very rare in Turkiye.