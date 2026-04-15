BREAKINGBREAKING,
Four killed in Turkiye’s second school shooting in two days
Three students and a teacher have been killed in the province of Kahramanmaras, according to the local governor.
Published On 15 Apr 2026
A student has shot at least four people dead, including fellow pupils and wounded at least 20 others at a middle school in southeastern Turkiye, according to the local governor.
Wednesday’s deadly incident marks the country’s second school attack in two days.
Three students and one teacher were killed in the incident in the province of Kahramanmaras, Governor Mukerrem Unluer told reporters.
The shooter died in the attack.
The student was in the eighth-grade at the school and concealed their father’s guns in a backpack to carry out the attack, the governor added.
School shootings are very rare in Turkiye.