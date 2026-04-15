News|Sudan war

Countries pledge $1.5bn for Sudan crisis as war enters fourth year

Antonio Guterres calls for end to ‘nightmare’ war as Khartoum rejects international conference as ‘colonial tutelage approach’.

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OURE CASSONI, CHAD - FEBRUARY 24: Newly arrived Sudanese refugees prepare to ride back to their temporary shelter after receiving food aid at the Oure Cassoni refugee camp on February 24, 2026 in Oure Cassoni, Chad. In April 2023 civil war erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the armed militia group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing conflict has so far displaced around 14 million people across the region, triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis, as neighboring countries like Chad struggle to absorb refugees, while coping with populations already suffering high poverty rates and food insecurity. Chad has become Africa's largest host of refugees per capita, hosting a total 1.4 million refugees - more than 900,000 of which fled the conflict in Sudan. The most recent wave of arrivals from Sudan follows the RSF's offensive to capture the north Darfur city of El Fasher, where 6,000 people were reportedly killed by the RSF in the space of three days in October. A recent UN report has accused the RSF of atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. As many as 400,000 people have reportedly been killed since the conflict began. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Newly arrived Sudanese refugees prepare to ride back to their temporary shelter after receiving food aid at the Oure Cassoni refugee camp in Oure Cassoni, Chad [File:Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
By AFP, Anadolu and Reuters
Published On 15 Apr 2026

Donors have pledged 1.3 billion euros ($1.5bn) for humanitarian aid in Sudan as international leaders met in Berlin on the third anniversary of its devastating civil war.

“This nightmare must end,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday, calling the anniversary “a tragic milestone in a conflict that has shattered a country of immense promise”.

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“The consequences are not confined to Sudan. They are destabilising the wider region,” he told the gathering in a video message.

Sudan has been engulfed in civil war since April 2023 when fighting erupted between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after a long-simmering power struggle.

Nearly 34 million people inside Sudan need humanitarian assistance, and more than 4.5 million have been forced to flee their homes, Guterres said.

Guterres also said women and girls have been terrorised and systematic sexual violence has prevailed.

The conference drew about a dozen foreign ministers and more than 60 delegations. As well as rallying donors, the meeting aimed to help revive faltering negotiations to end the fighting, but the two sides fighting the war were excluded.

‘Colonial approach’

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised the meeting as a “colonial tutelage approach”, criticising Western leaders for not consulting or coordinating with Khartoum. The ministry said the West was trying to impose its agenda and vision.

The ministry said it “will not accept that countries and regional and international organisations convene to decide on its affairs and bypass the Sudanese government under the pretext of neutrality”.

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It warned that “equating the government and its national army with a criminal, multinational terrorist militia” would undermine “the foundations of regional and international security”.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the conference, but the group acknowledged the third anniversary of the civil war in a social media post.

African Union chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssou, who attended the conference, told the Andalou news agency: “We know the magnitude of the crimes committed. We know the level of destruction in this country.”

“The African Union would like to see all efforts to converge towards the cessation of hostilities. A ceasefire is essential,” he stressed.

He also voiced concern about divisions within Sudan’s civilian camp, including civil society groups and political parties, and said the African Union would intensify its engagement.

Host German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said his country pledged 212 million euros ($250m) in humanitarian aid and thanked donors for their pledges.

“They help to alleviate ⁠the suffering of the people in Sudan, they help to save lives, and they show that this conflict has not been forgotten,” he said.

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