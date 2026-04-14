Italy suspends defence agreement with Israel

Italy has suspended a defence agreement with Israel that involves the exchange of military equipment and technology research, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel,” Meloni said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event in Verona, according to the Italian news agencies ANSA and AGI.

Approved by Israel in 2006, the agreement is renewed automatically every five years. It calls for cooperation across defence industries, education and training of military personnel, research and development, and information technology.

Meloni’s right-wing government has been one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe, but in recent weeks, it has criticised Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

There was no immediate reaction by the Israeli government after Tuesday’s announcement.

Recent tensions

Tensions between the two countries have risen over the past week after the Italian government accused Israeli forces of firing warning shots at a convoy of Italian peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Italy summoned Israel’s ambassador in protest over the incident, which damaged at least one vehicle and caused no injuries.

On Monday, Israel summoned Italy’s ambassador after comments by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani that condemned “unacceptable attacks” on Lebanese civilians by Israeli forces.

Tajani, who is also deputy prime minister, was in Beirut on Monday for talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi.

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He later wrote on X that he was there to “convey Italy’s solidarity following Israel’s unacceptable attacks against the civilian population”.