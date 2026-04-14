Iran slams YouTube ban on pro-Iranian group’s Lego-style AI videos

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says the move aims to ‘suppress the truth about their illegal war on Iran’.

Iran has condemned a ban imposed by YouTube on a pro-Iranian group that releases Lego-style artificial intelligence videos after posting one lampooning United States President Donald Trump and declaring “Iran won” last week.

Explosive Media said on X last week that YouTube suspended its account for “violent content”, while the group’s other online accounts appeared unaffected.

“Seriously! Are our LEGO-style animations actually violent?” Explosive Media asked, in its post on Friday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the ban was a move to suppress “the truth” about the US-Israel war on Iran.

“In a land that proudly hosts Pixar, DreamWorks Animation, and The Walt Disney Company, an independent animated YouTube channel – which had organically grown by depicting U.S. aggression & warmongering, and garnered millions of viewers – was abruptly shut down!! Why?!” he posted on X on Monday.

Baghaei added: “Simply to suppress the truth about their ‘illegal war’ on Iran and shield the American administration’s false narrative from any competing voice.”

Meme videos on Trump

Explosive Media, a group of pro-Iran creators that describes itself as independent but is widely suspected of having ties to the Iranian government, has produced a series of such videos that have racked up millions of views during the conflict.

“The way to crush imperialism has been shown to the world. Trump surrendered. IRAN WON,” read the caption of its video on X after the two-week ceasefire agreement was announced on April 7.

Advertisement

“TACO will always remain TACO,” it added, referring to the acronym “Trump always chickens out”.

Another clip on X depicted Trump – caricatured with an oversized yellow head and a flaming backside – holding a sign that read: “VICTORY! I am a loser.”

Explosive Media, whose videos often tap into US popular culture, seems to be portraying Trump as old, isolated, and prone to childish tantrums, seemingly disconnected from reality.