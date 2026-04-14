Drones, Iran war escalating horror as Sudan war enters fourth year

United Nations says hundreds killed by drone strikes over past three months, as medical charity reports two more deaths in Darfur.

Nearly 700 civilians have been killed in drone strikes in Sudan since the beginning of 2026, the United Nations has reported, while NGOs worry that the effects of the war in Iran are complicating efforts to help millions in need of humanitarian aid.

The increasing use of drones in the conflict was noted by the UN’s humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher in a statement issued on Tuesday. It comes as the country prepares to mark the third anniversary of the brutal conflict between the army and paramilitaries.

The world has “failed to meet the test of Sudan”, Fletcher said on the eve of the “grim and chastening” landmark, which falls on Wednesday.

Near-daily drone strikes have disrupted life across Sudan, particularly in the southern Kordofan region, now the war’s main battleground, and in areas of the west controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, said on Tuesday that it had recorded two more deaths following drone strikes launched by the Sudanese army in the Darfur region. The medical NGO reported that it had treated 56 people wounded in the attack.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that drones were “responsible for nearly 80 percent” of the at least 245 children reported killed or injured during the first three months of the year.

UNICEF’s spokeswoman said: “Drones are killing and wounding girls and boys in their homes, in markets, on the roads, near schools and health facilities”.

Iran war disrupts aid supply chains

Fletcher’s statement warned that the risk of “wider regional instability” was high, noting that millions had been driven from their homes across Sudan and beyond its borders.

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He said that nearly 34 million people, almost two-thirds of the population, needed humanitarian support, making Sudan “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis”.

“Hundreds of thousands of children are acutely malnourished, with millions being deprived of an education,” he said. “Women and girls are facing systemic and brutal sexual violence.”

According to the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), more than 19 million people face acute hunger, while famine stalks large areas of Darfur and Kordofan.

Ross Smith, WFP’s head of emergency preparedness and response, warned that the situation now was “being dangerously compounded” by the war in the Middle East.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has disrupted supply chains for aid groups, forcing them to use costlier, more time-consuming routes.

Key pathways such as the Strait of Hormuz have been effectively shuttered, and routes from strategic hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi have also been impacted.

It has also driven up the cost of food, fuel and fertiliser.

“This will have a knock-on effect on the price of all stable goods and food commodities, pushing more people into hunger,” Smith warned.