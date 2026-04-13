Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Gaza, arrest dozens in West Bank

The attacks come as Palestinian groups meet mediators from Egypt, Turkiye and Qatar in Cairo to discuss a fragile ‘ceasefire’.

An Israeli air attack has killed at least three people in Gaza, while its forces arrested at least 30 Palestinians in raids across several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank.

Medics at Al-Aqsa Hospital said on Monday the attack targeted a group of men gathered outside a school in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza. The bodies of those killed lay on the ground in white shrouds outside the hospital’s morgue as relatives and friends arrived to bid them farewell. Some kissed the victims’ foreheads before holding special prayers.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The killings came as mediators met leaders from the Palestinian group Hamas to try to bolster a so-called “ceasefire” brokered by the United States that began last October after two years of a genocidal war on Gaza.

“This isn’t a truce; it’s a trap for our young men. Every day there are martyrs, every single day. How long can this continue?” said Umm Hussam Abu el-Rous, a female relative of one of the victims.

The “ceasefire” left Israeli troops in control of a depopulated zone demarcated by yellow-painted blocks that comprises more than half of Gaza, with Hamas left in control of a narrow coastal strip.

Palestinians say Israeli forces have been moving some of the yellow concrete markers westwards – an accusation Israel denies.

More than 750 Palestinians have been killed since the so-called “ceasefire” came into effect, while Hamas fighters have killed four Israeli soldiers. Israel and Hamas have traded blame for violations.

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Meanwhile, Israeli forces arrested at least 30 Palestinians in raids across several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office said in a statement that two children and some freed detainees were among those rounded up. The military raids included searches of homes and property damage, it added.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Attacks by the Israeli army and settlers in the occupied West Bank have also increased during this period. At least 1,133 Palestinians have been killed, 11,700 others wounded, and nearly 22,000 have been arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The latest Israeli attacks came as leaders from Hamas and other Palestinian factions have been meeting mediators from Egypt, Turkiye and Qatar in Cairo to discuss implementing the second phase of the fragile “ceasefire” deal.

Under the plan put forward by US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, Hamas would be required to lay down its arms in stages over eight months after a US-backed committee of Palestinian technocrats takes control in Gaza.

However, Hamas’s disarmament has been a major obstacle to progress on Trump’s plans for Gaza, which have also been put under strain as US attention has been diverted to its war on Iran.

Two officials close to the latest talks said Hamas told the mediators that discussions on disarmament could move forward only after Israel fully implements the first phase of Trump’s truce deal, which includes a complete ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli military officials have said they are preparing for a swift return to full-scale war if Hamas does not lay down its weapons.