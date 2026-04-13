PM-in-waiting Peter Magyar lays out vision for Hungary after ousting Orban

World watching to see which way Hungary will head once Viktor Orban’s ‘illiberal’ regime ends its 16-year reign.

Hungary’s prime minister-in-waiting, Peter Magyar, has pledged to restore relations with the European Union and implement domestic reforms as he outlined his plans following a landslide victory in elections.

Speaking on Monday, hours after his Tisza party was declared to have unseated Viktor Orban’s Fidesz following 16 years of “illiberal” rule, Magyar said he would fight corruption and change the constitution to limit future prime ministers to two terms.

The departure of Orban – who has spent years crafting Hungary’s democratic pillars to retain his grip on power, obstructing the EU, and pulling the country back towards Russia – has been welcomed across Europe. However, the focus is now on Magyar and where he will lead the Central European nation of nine million.

Speaking at a news conference, Magyar said he will introduce sweeping anti-corruption reforms, Orban’s regime having been accused of widespread graft, with a new office to investigate suspected incidents and another to oversee government spending.

“We will do everything to restore the rule of law, plural democracy, and the system of checks and balances,” he said.

Magyar said the constitutional amendment means that Orban will be prevented from returning as prime minister. Orban changed the constitution numerous times to tilt the electoral system and retain power.

“He had a great opportunity to do huge things in the national interest to ensure that Hungary became a developing European country… He did not use this chance, but abused it,” Magyar said.

‘Everyone knows Ukraine is the victim in the war’

Orban’s foreign policy, which secured cheap Russian energy by tilting towards Moscow, had isolated Hungary within the EU.

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Magyar said throughout the campaign that he would seek to turn that around, although his approach towards Brussels and Ukraine remains something of an unknown.

Magyar insisted that Hungary will remain committed to both the EU and NATO, describing them as key guarantees of peace.

He reiterated that he would end Hungary’s reliance on Russian oil and gas by 2035 and pledged to pursue a cooperative approach with the EU, while still defending national interests.

“We will have discussions with the European Union, but we are not going there to fight,” he said.

The new government hopes to unlock around 18 billion euros ($21bn) in EU funds. Tisza’s victory should also unlock a 90-billion-euro ($105bn) loan to Ukraine that Orban blocked last month.

However, Magyar’s approach to Kyiv is unclear.

On the one hand, Magyar told reporters on Monday that “everyone knows Ukraine is the victim in the war” and promised he would press Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to “end the killing” in Ukraine.

Yet he also reiterated that his foreign policy vision does not support fast-tracking Ukraine’s accession to EU membership.

“It is completely out of the question for the European Union to admit a country at war,” he told reporters, adding that a restoration of ‌ethnic Hungarian minority rights will be a precondition for rebuilding ties with Ukraine.

Orban spent years arguing that the Hungarian minority’s language and education rights are under threat in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region. The long-running disagreement has been a recurring obstacle to Ukraine’s EU relations.

Magyar also touched on relations with the United States and the administration of US President Donald Trump, who had thrown his weight behind Orban during the election campaign.

US Vice President JD Vance visited Budapest days before the vote with the clear intention of boosting the longstanding leader, although it is suspected that this backfired, with the electorate unhappy with the links.

Regardless, Magyar stressed that the US “is a very important partner” and that he would strive for “good relations” with Trump.

Magyar also called on Hungary’s President Tamas Sulyok, backed by Orban’s Fidesz party, to ensure that the transfer of power happened as soon as possible. He also reiterated a demand that Sulyok resign.

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Hungary’s president, a largely ceremonial figure, must convene a new parliament within 30 days. Lawmakers then elect a new prime minister.