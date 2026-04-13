Bahrain summons Iraqi envoy as pro-Iranian attacks persist in Gulf

Move reflects regional alarm over attacks by pro-Iranian groups based in Iraq, which continue despite ceasefire.

Bahrain has summoned an Iraqi envoy over drone attacks launched at the kingdom and other states in the region, which persist despite the US-Iran ceasefire.

The summoning of the diplomat on Monday followed similar action by Saudi Arabia the previous day, signalling growing regional concern over the activities of pro-Iranian groups based in Iraq and complicating Baghdad’s efforts to rebuild ties with its Arab neighbours.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the “continued malicious drone attacks” launched from Iraq towards Bahrain and several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the state news agency BNA reported.

The ministry said Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa, director general of bilateral relations, had delivered an official protest note during the meeting with the Iraqi charge d’affaires, Ahmed Ismail al-Karawi.

The diplomatic missive called on Baghdad to address “these threats and attacks urgently and responsibly”.

Launchpad

During the United States-Israel war on Iran, Iraq has become a staging ground for a secondary conflict as drones and missiles are launched by Iran-aligned armed groups repeatedly targeting the Gulf states and Jordan.

US interests in Iraq also have been targeted, particularly the embassy in Baghdad.

Last month, several Gulf countries and Jordan demanded in a joint statement that Baghdad act immediately to stop attacks from its territory by Iran-aligned groups.

The statement was signed by Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

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Baghdad has categorically rejected the use of its territory to target Gulf states or Jordan, adding that it is taking necessary measures “in accordance with the constitution and the law”.

The attacks are severely testing Iraq’s painstakingly rebuilt ties with its Arab neighbours, leading Baghdad to issue a statement in which it offered “full readiness” to receive any information or evidence regarding the attacks to address them “responsibly and swiftly”.

Iran-aligned groups in Iraq had announced their commitment to a two-week Iran-US ceasefire that has been in place since dawn on Wednesday, and said they were suspending their actions towards the Gulf countries.

However, just hours after the ceasefire was announced, several Gulf nations reported missile and drone attacks on their territories.