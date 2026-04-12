World reacts to Peter Magyar defeating Viktor Orban, Hungary’s longtime PM

Prime Minister Viktor Orban concedes defeat in election as early results show his Fidesz party losing parliamentary majority.

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Hungary’s opposition party Tisza is projected to win parliamentary elections in a landslide, ousting the Fidesz party of longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has led the country for 16 years.

Early results on Sunday night projected opposition leader Peter Magyar’s party as winning 52.49 percent of the vote, and Orban’s Fidesz taking 38.83 percent.

Conceding defeat, Orban said that while not all the results were in yet, the situation was “understandable and clear”.

“The election result is painful for us, but clear. The responsibility and possibility of governing were not given to us. I have congratulated the winner,” he said.

At the same time, in a post on X, Magyar thanked Hungary for its support and confirmed that Orban had congratulated him on his success.

Here’s how the world has reacted to the election results:

Estonia

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Hungarians have made a “historic choice for a free and strong Hungary in a united Europe, rejecting forces that ignore their interests”.

“Congratulations to Peter Magyar on winning the election! I look forward to working together on what unites Estonia, Hungary and Europe,” Michal said.

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed Magyar’s victory, saying, “Hungary has chosen Europe.”

“A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger. Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. Together we are stronger,” von der Leyen said on X.

France

President Emmanuel Macron said he spoke to Magyar to congratulate him on his victory.

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“France welcomes the victory of democratic participation, the Hungarian people’s commitment to the values of the European Union, and Hungary’s commitment to Europe,” he wrote on X.

Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated Magyar on his victory and said, “The Hungarian people have decided.”

“I am looking forward to working with you. Let’s join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe,” he wrote on X.

Lithuania

President Gitanas Nauseda called the result a “Big win for Hungary! Big win for Europe!”

“Congratulations to @magyarpeterMP. There are a lot of things we could and should do for the sake of democracy, justice and peace,” Nauseda wrote on X.

Norway

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Magyar’s success was of “great importance” to Europe.

“I look forward to close and constructive cooperation in pursuing peace and stability, democracy and the rule of law on our continent,” he said.

Poland

Prime Minister Donald Tusk also welcomed Magyar’s victory with a dig at Orban’s relations with Russia.

“Back together! Glorious victory, dear friends!” he posted on X, adding in Hungarian: “Russians, go home!”

Ukraine

In a statement, President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said: “Ukraine has always sought good-neighbourly relations with everyone in Europe and we are ready to advance our cooperation with Hungary.

“Europe and every European nation must get stronger, and millions of Europeans seek cooperation and stability. We are ready for meetings and joint constructive work for the benefit of both nations, as well as peace, security, ‌and stability in Europe.”