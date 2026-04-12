Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs in multiple Indian languages over a seven-decade career.

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Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice defined Bollywood music through the 1970s and 1980s, died in Mumbai aged 92, her family says.

The two-time Grammy nominee died on Sunday at the Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted for “extreme exhaustion” and a chest infection.

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“My mother passed away today. Her last rites will be held tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai,” her son Anand Bhosle told reporters on Sunday.

Asha Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs in multiple Indian languages over a seven-decade career.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by her death.

In a post on X, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, said her death is “an irreparable loss to music lovers.”

Born on September 8, 1933 to a musical family, Bhosle began singing as a child alongside her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, after their father’s death.

Often compared to Mangeshkar – revered as “India’s nightingale” who died in 2022 – Bhosle forged her own path, embracing genres from pop to folk.

Her early life was marked by struggle, including a turbulent marriage at 16.

She went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and celebrated voices, receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001 and earning two Grammy nominations.

Bhosle has also collaborated with global artists well into her later years, including a recent feature on British virtual band Gorillaz’s album The Mountain (“Parvat”).

Tributes have also poured in from other music legends and Bollywood actors.

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Two time Grammy winner, AR Rahman posted a picture with Asha Bhosle on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “She lives forever with her voice and aura ..What an artist.”

Indian singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan told the press trust of India that it is “a very sad day” for everyone in India’s music industry.

“Every Indian is heartbroken today. Her music will never perish as long as humanity exists,” he said.

Bollywood actress and member of parliament Hema Malini whose movies Bhosle has sung for, said on X: “It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji – she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style.”

Beyond music, she nurtured her passion for food, launching her “Asha’s” restaurant chain in Dubai and Britain.

According to Indian media reports, Bhosle’s mortal remains will be kept at her residence in Mumbai till Monday morning so that people can offer their tributes.