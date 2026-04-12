Peter Magyar’s Tisza wins Hungary election as Viktor Orban concedes

Hungary’s longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orban has conceded defeat in the country’s parliamentary election after partial official results showed Peter Magyar’s Tisza party winning a landslide victory.

“Prime Minister Viktor Orban just called to congratulate us on our victory,” Magyar posted on social media Sunday, as his party stood at 52.49 percent and Orban’s Fidesz at 38.83 percent, with 53.45 percent of precincts counted.

“Thank you, Hungary!” Magyar posted on X.

Reporting from the banks of the Danube River in the capital, Budapest, where Magyar’s supporters had gathered, Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen described scenes of jubilation.

“What an evening here,” she said. “It’s all over for Viktor Orban after 16 years. They can barely believe it, but it’s absolutely happening.”

For his part, Orban told his followers that he had “congratulated the victorious party” after a “painful” but “clear” result.

“The ⁠responsibility and possibility ⁠of governing was not given to us,” he said. “We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition as well.”

The partial count showed Tisza ahead in 95 of Hungary’s 106 constituencies, with the party projected to win more than 130 mandates in the 199-seat parliament.

Vaessen said “the comfortable two-thirds majority” that Magyar’s party was projected to win was “very important”, as it would allow it to amend Hungary’s constitution.

The National Election Office said turnout by 6:30pm (16:30 GMT) was more than 77 percent, a record number in any election in Hungary’s post-Communist history.

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Orban’s defeat will have significant implications not only for Hungary, but for the European Union, Ukraine and beyond.

It will likely spell an end to Hungary’s adversarial role inside the EU, possibly opening the way for a 90 billion euro ($105bn) loan to war-battered Ukraine blocked by Orban.

Defeat for Orban could also mean the eventual release of EU funds to Hungary that the bloc had suspended due to what Brussels said was Orban’s erosion of democratic standards.

Orban’s exit would also deprive Russian President Vladimir Putin of his main ally in the EU and send shockwaves through Western right-wing circles, including US President Donald Trump’s MAGA followers.

US Vice President JD Vance had visited Hungary earlier this week to rally with Orban, attacking the alleged interference in Hungary of Brussels “bureaucrats”, while Trump had promised to bring US “economic might” to Hungary if Orban’s party secured victory.

In Hungary, a Tisza victory could open the way for reforms that the party says would aim to combat corruption and restore the independence of the judiciary and other institutions.

However, the extent of such reforms will depend on whether Tisza secures the two-thirds constitutional majority it would need to reverse much of Orban’s legacy.

Orban sought to cast Sunday’s election as a choice between “war and peace”. During campaigning, the government blanketed the country with signs warning that Magyar would drag Hungary into Russia’s war with Ukraine – something he strongly denies.