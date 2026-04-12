At least 30 dead in stampede at Haiti’s historic Citadelle Laferriere

The fortress was packed before the annual celebration at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, authorities say.

At least 30 people have been killed in a stampede in the northern countryside of Haiti, according to authorities, who warned that the death toll could rise.

Jean Henri Petit, head of Civil Protection for Haiti’s Nord Department, said the stampede occurred on Saturday at the Citadelle Laferriere, an early-19th-century fortress built shortly after Haiti’s independence from France.

One of Haiti’s most popular tourist attractions, “La Citadelle” was packed with students and visitors who had come to participate in an annual celebration at the fortress, which was designated a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1982.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime said in a statement that he “extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and assures them of his profound solidarity during this time of mourning and great suffering”.

He added that “many young people” were in attendance at La Citadelle’s celebrations, although it is unknown who died, and the prime minister’s statement did not give an estimate of the death toll.

Rescue operations continue

Petit said the stampede occurred at the entrance to the site, adding that the rain further exacerbated the disaster.

“The minister of Culture and Communication has confirmed the deaths of 30 people at the Citadelle Henri on Saturday, April 11, 2026,” Culture Minister Emmanuel Menard told the AFP news agency in a written message.

“The injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care, and a rescue team is searching for any missing persons,” Menard said, without giving an exact figure of those injured.

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The deadly stampede comes as Haiti is grappling with widespread violence by gangs that have massacred civilians, as well as an increasingly deadly crackdown by security forces.

The island nation has also been the site of various disasters in recent years, including a 2024 fuel tank explosion that killed two dozen people, another fuel tank blast in 2021 that killed 90 people, and an earthquake that left some 2,000 people dead that same year.