Pakistan sends fighter jets to Saudi Arabia amid fragile US-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan has deployed fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, its first visible military move under a mutual defence pact between the two countries, as it hosts ceasefire talks aimed at ending weeks of regional fighting between the US, Israel and Iran.

The aircraft — a mix of fighter and support jets — landed at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province on Saturday, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced.

The deployment came under a collective defence agreement signed in September 2025, which commits each country to treat an attack on the other as an attack on itself.

The pact was signed during a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh last September, where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As the jets touched down in the kingdom, Pakistan was hosting direct negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, with senior delegations from both sides at the table and Pakistani mediators in the room, working on ending the weeks-long war.

Since Iran launched missile and drone strikes on what it described as US targets in Gulf states following the US-Israeli killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on 28 February, Pakistan has been balancing its commitments on both sides.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he personally warned Iranian leaders that Islamabad was bound by its obligations to Riyadh under the agreement in early March.

Iran sought guarantees that Saudi territory would not be used to attack it, Dar said, adding that he secured those assurances.

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Iranian attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia, however, have continued, including key bases and a US embassy building.

Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir flew to Riyadh in early March to discuss measures to halt Iranian strikes under the pact’s framework.

Four days before Saturday’s fighter jet deployment, Sharif called the crown prince to pledge Pakistan would stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the kingdom.

The two countries also agreed to expedite a pledged Saudi investment package for Pakistan worth $5bn.

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan had met Prime Minister Sharif in Islamabad alongside Dar and Munir.

Saudi Arabia is home to some 2.5 million Pakistani workers whose remittances help sustain a fragile economy, and has provided Islamabad with repeated financial assistance.

Imtiaz Gul, an Islamabad-based security analyst, told Al Jazeera the deployment was not a military escalation, but an attempt to communicate Pakistan’s commitments to Iran.

“Three jets won’t make much of a difference militarily,” he said, given the scale of Saudi Arabia’s own air force.

“It’s messaging Tehran to be flexible in these talks, but also it is underlining to them that Pakistan has obligations under the mutual strategic agreement it has with Riyadh,” he said.

Michael Kugelman, a resident senior fellow for South Asia at the Atlantic Council, told Al Jazeera that Pakistan’s move was “a bit of a risky gambit”.

“This is Pakistan signalling to Iran that if Iran is not willing to make the types of concessions that lead to a deal and the conflict resumes and escalates, there is a chance that Pakistan could move itself closer to Saudi Arabia and concievably invoke the mutual defence pact,” Kugelman said.