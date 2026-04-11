Iraq parliament elects Kurdish politician Nizar Amedi as president

New president pledges ‘Iraq First’ after securing 227 votes, ending five months of political deadlock.

Iraq’s parliament has elected Nizar Amedi as the country’s new president, ending a political deadlock that had paralysed government formation.

Amedi was nominated by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and secured 227 votes in a second round of voting on Saturday, comfortably defeating independent candidate Muthanna Amin Nader, who received 15 votes.

He becomes the sixth Iraqi head of state since the removal of Saddam Hussein in a US-led invasion in 2003.

Speaking to parliament after the vote, Amedi acknowledged the weight of what lies ahead. “I am fully aware of the scale of challenges facing our country,” he said, pledging to work alongside all three branches of government, and committing to the principle of “Iraq First”.

He also condemned attacks that had targeted Iraq during the US-Israel war on Iran.

The election comes as Iraq is still absorbing the shockwaves of the weeks long US-Israel war on Iran, which was halted with a ceasefire announced earlier this week.

Iran-backed armed groups operating in Iraq launched attacks on bases and diplomatic facilities used by the US, while US and Israeli strikes targeting the armed groups killed members of the Iraqi military.

Attention now turns sharply to the choice of prime minister, a far more consequential and politically explosive question.

Under Iraq’s sectarian power-sharing system introduced after Washington’s 2003 invasion, the prime minister must be a Shia Muslim, the parliamentary speaker a Sunni, and the president a Kurd.

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The Coordination Framework, a grouping of Iran-aligned Shia parties that holds a parliamentary majority, announced in January that it would nominate former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for the role.

United States President Donald Trump responded by threatening to withdraw US support for Iraq if al-Maliki was designated to form a government.

Under the constitution, Amedi now has 15 days to formally task the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a cabinet, which must then be assembled within 30 days.

Amedi, 58, is a career public servant who spent decades at the heart of Iraqi political life, previously serving as a senior aide to two former presidents and as environment minister between 2022 and 2024.

Iraq has gone almost 150 days without a new government since the November elections.