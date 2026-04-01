SpaceX files to go public, paving way to make Elon Musk first trillionaire

Company has captured public attention through vast network of satellites and focus on space exploration.

The space exploration company SpaceX has taken steps to sell its shares to the public for the first time, which could set the stage for one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in modern history.

The news could also put founder Elon Musk on the path towards becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

News reports on Wednesday stated that the company quietly filed for an IPO, which could take place as soon as June or July. The company’s stock market listing is expected to bring in as much as $75bn.

“Investors could use a sum-of-the-parts analysis, but, like with Tesla, SpaceX’s valuation could very much fluctuate wildly based on how much the public believes in Musk’s vision,” Angelo Bochanis, a data and index associate at the company Renaissance Capital, told the news service Reuters.

“So far, investors seem to be clamouring for any sort of exposure to SpaceX.”

The company’s space and satellite business has attracted attention from investors for years.

Currently, SpaceX is considered the most valuable privately held company in the world, particularly after its February merger with another Musk venture, the artificial intelligence firm xAI.

Musk has also made ambitious pronouncements about the company’s future, with goals of putting a base on the moon and even sending humans to Mars.

It is unclear whether some of those more extravagant goals will proceed according to their previously announced timelines.

Last year, for example, Musk doubled down on his goal of sending an uncrewed mission to Mars by the end of 2026, though he acknowledged there was a 50-50 chance he would not succeed.

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Still, his company has notched substantial successes in areas such as satellite communications. The company Starlink, owned by SpaceX, has become the world’s largest satellite communications company.

Musk himself has generated controversy in recent years, particularly due to his close associations with right-wing movements and figures like US President Donald Trump.

Experts nevertheless say a SpaceX public offering is likely to generate significant enthusiasm, despite Musk’s ties.

“It is understandable that investors would be concerned with Musk overseeing multiple significant enterprises, especially given his polarising public profile at times. However, SpaceX appears somewhat differentiated,” Kat Liu, vice president at the financial firm IPOX, told Reuters.

“The business is operationally mature, technologically ahead in several key areas, and profitable, which provides a solid fundamental underpinning.”

The research firm Pitchbook has estimated that the offering could bring SpaceX’s valuation to nearly $1.5 trillion, nearly twice what it was in December.

The estimated $75bn IPO would easily surpass the oil giant Saudi Aramco’s $25.6bn in 2019, which holds the record for the largest IPO in history.