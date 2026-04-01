UK finds pro-Palestine protest organisers guilty of breaching police rules

Human Rights Watch slams the ruling against Ben Jamal and Chris Nineham as a ‘political’ move to silence dissent.

Two civil society leaders have been found guilty of breaching protest guidelines in the United Kingdom during a pro-Palestine demonstration in London last year.

Ben Jamal, 62, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and Chris Nineham, 63, vice chairman of the Stop the War Coalition, on Wednesday were both accused of failing to march within a designated area set by police during a mass protest on January 18, 2025.

The verdict comes at a time of growing friction between the police and the UK’s significant Palestine solidarity movement – and before another march that could bring new tensions.

The pair were found guilty in a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and were charged with failing to comply with conditions that required the protest to stay in an area in central London and not enter the surroundings of the British Broadcasting Corporation’s headquarters at Portland Place.

Jamal was also convicted of two counts of inciting other protesters to breach police conditions.

The Metropolitan Police had also imposed conditions blocking the pro-Palestine march from gathering near a central London synagogue, citing safety concerns.

“Both defendants clearly knew the conditions, given their organising roles and involvement in planning the demonstration,” read the judges’ summary of the trial.

“Mr Jamal’s speech constituted incitement: It was a suggestion, persuasion and inducement encouraging breach of the conditions,” it added.

The public gallery was full of the defendants’ supporters, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as the judge read the verdicts out, according to the PA news agency.

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Reacting to the ruling, Jamal’s Palestine Solidarity Campaign said “the fight is not over” despite “a disgraceful decision” of the court.

“Our right to protest is precious, and is undermined by this decision, but the fight is not over,” it said in a brief statement on X.

“Today’s verdict will send shockwaves through civil society. I believe the targeting of Ben and Chris, two prominent civil society leaders, is political and intended to intimidate and silence dissenting voices of the UK’s ongoing support for an Israeli government responsible for a catalogue of international crimes,” said Yasmine Ahmed, the UK director of Human Rights Watch.

“Today’s verdict lays bare the sheer scale of powers [the government] now possesses to silence dissent through its alarmingly repressive anti-protest laws. This verdict is a black mark on British democracy and should shame a prime minister who built his career defending human rights.”

On April 11, crowds of protesters are expected to gather again in London to demonstrate their support for Palestine Action, a direct action group whose activists have been arrested and tried in recent months.

To date, thousands of peaceful protesters have also been arrested for signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”.

Since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023, tens of thousands of Britons have rallied in support of Palestine.

Human Rights Watch has said its research found a “disproportionate targeting” of pro-Palestine protesters, “undermining the right to protest freely and without fear of harassment”.