Iran war: What is happening on day 33 of US-Israel attacks?

Donald Trump says US could leave Iran war in two to three weeks without a deal; Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi says he has no faith in talks.

United States President Donald Trump has said Tehran does not have to make a deal for him to end the US-Israel war on Iran, adding that the conflict could end in two to three weeks, as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he has no faith in talks with Washington.

US-Israeli attacks continue across Iran, with pharmaceutical companies and steel plants in Isfahan and Farokhshahr among the sites hit, according to Iranian media and officials.

Israeli attacks also continue in Lebanon, as Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said homes in the south would be demolished and hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese would not be allowed to return.

In Iran

Ongoing strikes: US-Israeli air attacks continue across the country, targeting industrial and civilian sites, including steel plants, pharmaceutical facilities, port infrastructure, meteorology facilities and a residential complex, according to Iranian state media and the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Iranian media have reported explosions in cities including Ahvaz, Shiraz, Isfahan, Karaj, Kermanshah and Bandar Abbas.

US-Israeli air attacks continue across the country, targeting industrial and civilian sites, including steel plants, pharmaceutical facilities, port infrastructure, meteorology facilities and a residential complex, according to Iranian state media and the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Iranian media have reported explosions in cities including Ahvaz, Shiraz, Isfahan, Karaj, Kermanshah and Bandar Abbas. Pharmaceutical facility hit in Tehran: An Iranian official says US-Israeli forces bombed the Tofigh Daru pharmaceutical raw material units in Tehran, destroying its research and development department and dealing a “blow to the national medical supply chain”.

An Iranian official says US-Israeli forces bombed the Tofigh Daru pharmaceutical raw material units in Tehran, destroying its research and development department and dealing a “blow to the national medical supply chain”. Passenger pier bombed in Bandar Abbas: Ahmad Nafisi, a top official in Iran’s Hormozgan province, said enemy fighter jets bombed the Shahid Haqqani passenger pier in the city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday. He condemned the “criminal” attack on civilian infrastructure and said no one was killed or wounded.

Ahmad Nafisi, a top official in Iran’s Hormozgan province, said enemy fighter jets bombed the Shahid Haqqani passenger pier in the city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday. He condemned the “criminal” attack on civilian infrastructure and said no one was killed or wounded. Desalination plant hit: A desalination plant on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz was knocked out by strikes and is now out of service, Iranian media reported.

A desalination plant on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz was knocked out by strikes and is now out of service, Iranian media reported. Iran’s diplomatic stance: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that messages have been exchanged with Washington and [US Special Envoy Steve] Witkoff, but there are no negotiations and Tehran has “zero” trust in the US.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that messages have been exchanged with Washington and [US Special Envoy Steve] Witkoff, but there are no negotiations and Tehran has “zero” trust in the US. ‘ Not as easy’ for Trump to walk away from war: Analyst Trita Parsi said it is unlikely the war will end quickly or the Strait of Hormuz will reopen soon, adding Iran will likely continue to control and attack the waterway and that it is “not as easy for Trump to just walk out” of the conflict.

Analyst Trita Parsi said it is unlikely the war will end quickly or the Strait of Hormuz will reopen soon, adding Iran will likely continue to control and attack the waterway and that it is “not as easy for Trump to just walk out” of the conflict. Rising death toll: More than 2,000 Iranians have been killed and thousands of civilian sites, including hospitals, schools, universities and pharmaceutical factories, have been attacked by Israel and the US. Targeting of civilian sites is considered a war crime.

War diplomacy

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NATO allies withdraw support: Spain, France and Italy have restricted US military operations, closing airspace, denying base access and limiting logistical support.

Spain, France and Italy have restricted US military operations, closing airspace, denying base access and limiting logistical support. UK to host Hormuz meet: Britain will this week host a meeting of about 35 countries to discuss how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Britain will this week host a meeting of about 35 countries to discuss how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. China pushes for ceasefire: China and Pakistan proposed a five-point plan including a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as Beijing steps up diplomatic efforts.

China and Pakistan proposed a five-point plan including a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as Beijing steps up diplomatic efforts. Regional diplomacy: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have held talks on the Iran war amid efforts to restore stability in the Middle East.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have held talks on the Iran war amid efforts to restore stability in the Middle East. Australia PM warns of tough months: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned that the months ahead “may not be easy” because of the war, in a national address. “No government can promise to eliminate the pressures that this war is causing,” Albanese said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned that the months ahead “may not be easy” because of the war, in a national address. “No government can promise to eliminate the pressures that this war is causing,” Albanese said. International designations: Argentina, under pro-Trump President Javier Milei, officially designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist” organisation.

In the Gulf

Kuwait under threat: Iranian drone attacks have repeatedly targeted Kuwait’s airport, and the airspace has been closed since February 28, with Saudi Arabia providing buses to airports in Dammam and Qaisumah.

Iranian drone attacks have repeatedly targeted Kuwait’s airport, and the airspace has been closed since February 28, with Saudi Arabia providing buses to airports in Dammam and Qaisumah. Air raid sirens in Bahrain: Warning sirens sounded multiple times, and authorities told residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe places.

Warning sirens sounded multiple times, and authorities told residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe places. Saudi Arabia intercepts drones: The Ministry of Defence said it destroyed two more drones amid ongoing missile and drone attacks since the war began.

The Ministry of Defence said it destroyed two more drones amid ongoing missile and drone attacks since the war began. ‘Unknown projectile’ hits tanker off Qatar: A vessel was damaged north of Doha, but all crew were safe and there was no environmental impact, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.

A vessel was damaged north of Doha, but all crew were safe and there was no environmental impact, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said. Kuwait bank shuts doors: A major Kuwaiti bank said it will close its headquarters for two days starting Wednesday, as Iran continues attacks.

In the US

US war timeline: Trump said the war could end in “two to three weeks” and a deal is not required, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US is “negotiating with bombs” and warned the coming days will be decisive.

Trump said the war could end in “two to three weeks” and a deal is not required, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US is “negotiating with bombs” and warned the coming days will be decisive. Economic impact: The war and its uncertainty have led to surging oil prices and volatility in global energy markets. US Senator Chris Coons stated that the war is driving up the costs of groceries, utility bills, and mortgages for American families.

In Israel

Attacks inside Israel: Iran and Hezbollah continue coordinated attacks, targeting key infrastructure and northern cities, and causing power outages as the state of emergency remains in place and Israelis prepare for the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Iran and Hezbollah continue coordinated attacks, targeting key infrastructure and northern cities, and causing power outages as the state of emergency remains in place and Israelis prepare for the Jewish holiday of Passover. Drone infiltrates northern Israel: The Channel 12 broadcaster said on Wednesday that a drone infiltrated northern Israel over the city of Kiryat Shmona. The intrusion set off alarms in the Safad area, and the hunt for the drone was continuing.

The Channel 12 broadcaster said on Wednesday that a drone infiltrated northern Israel over the city of Kiryat Shmona. The intrusion set off alarms in the Safad area, and the hunt for the drone was continuing. Missile from Yemen intercepted: The Israeli military has intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards southern Israel, and no casualties were reported from the incident, according to Channel 12.

The Israeli military has intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards southern Israel, and no casualties were reported from the incident, according to Channel 12. 14 Israelis wounded: Israel’s emergency medical service said 14 people, including an 11-year-old girl, were wounded by a missile attack in central Israel that the military blamed on Iran.

Israel’s emergency medical service said 14 people, including an 11-year-old girl, were wounded by a missile attack in central Israel that the military blamed on Iran. Israel’s war stance: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s regional allies no longer pose an “existential threat”, but Israel intends to continue the war and its Lebanon offensive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s regional allies no longer pose an “existential threat”, but Israel intends to continue the war and its Lebanon offensive. Israel’s war in Lebanon: Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall says Iran may view a US withdrawal as a victory, but Israel’s ongoing war in Lebanon and Tehran’s support for its allies could prolong the conflict.

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In Lebanon, Iraq