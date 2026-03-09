Israel strikes Hezbollah financial institutions as Lebanon calls for talks

The Israeli military has struck the Al-Qard al-Hasan financial institution in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, after issuing a statement announcing that it would target the branches of the Hezbollah-affiliated charity.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported strikes on Monday on the Al-Qard al-Hasan building in the Bir al-Abed area, in the southern neighbourhood of Haret Hreik, and on another branch along the road to Beirut’s international airport.

The quasi-banking system, which operates outside the Lebanese financial system to provide interest-free loans and other financial services, has been under United States sanctions since 2007.

Lebanese authorities also blocked roads and redirected traffic leading to the Al-Qard al-Hasan branch in Nouairi, a neighbourhood in central Beirut.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, said residents were “living on edge”. “While Israel has issued a warning, more often than not, strikes come without any prior notice,” she said.

More strikes were reported from Beirut’s southern suburbs, which have been largely emptied of residents after Israel issued forced evacuation warnings last week. Those affected by the forced evacuation in southern Lebanon make up almost 8 percent of the country’s population.

NNA said Israeli air attacks hit the neighbourhoods of Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik, and the Safir area.

Contrary to Beirut’s southern neighbourhoods, the central Beirut neighbourhood of Nouairi is densely populated, hosting many of the internally displaced people.

Advertisement

Khodr said local authorities told people in the area to leave. “But there is a school housing displaced people nearby, and many of them are choosing not to leave the area,” the reporter added.

President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that he had informed the United Nations and the international community of Lebanon’s readiness to resume negotiations to halt the Israeli aggression.

Israel reached a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in November 2024, but continued near-daily violations that killed hundreds and wounded many more.

Fighting flared up again after Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran, a Hezbollah ally.

Israeli air raids have killed more than 400 people and displaced thousands across Lebanon since Hezbollah responded to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by resuming cross-border attacks on March 2.

Lebanon’s social affairs minister said 517,000 people had been registered as displaced since the conflict resumed.