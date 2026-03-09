Iran war: What is happening on day 10 of US-Israel attacks?

Mojtaba Khamenei has been selected as Iran’s new supreme leader. Attacks continue and oil prices have spiked.

The United States and Israel continued attacks on Iran as the war entered its 10th day on Monday.

More than a week after the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, the Iranian authorities have named his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as his successor.

Meanwhile, Iranian attacks on US military assets and other infrastructure continue in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

As the war intensifies, the price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, surged to $119.50 per barrel, nudging down slightly to $112.98 on Monday. It remains at well above the $100 mark, after which markets start to panic.

Here is where things stand on day 10 of the war:

In Iran

Iranian state media reported that Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran’s new supreme leader. Political leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, have supported his appointment.

The Iranian army said on Sunday that at ‌least 104 people were killed and 32 were wounded in an attack by ⁠the US on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka’s coast last week.

In Gulf nations

Qatar: At about 3am on Monday (00:00 GMT), the government issued an alert advising residents that the threat level had elevated. About a dozen explosions were heard before a notification was issued a few minutes later that the threat had subsided. The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the armed forces had intercepted missiles targeting the state.

At about 3am on Monday (00:00 GMT), the government issued an alert advising residents that the threat level had elevated. About a dozen explosions were heard before a notification was issued a few minutes later that the threat had subsided. The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the armed forces had intercepted missiles targeting the state. Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that its air forces had intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Rub al-Khali desert, heading towards the Shaybah oilfield. The US Embassy in Riyadh said the Department of State had ordered the departure of nonemergency government employees as well as the family members of all workers from Saudi Arabia “due to safety risks”. Late on Sunday, an attack in the central city of Kharj killed two Bangladeshi nationals and wounded 12 others. All but one were from Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that its air forces had intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Rub al-Khali desert, heading towards the Shaybah oilfield. The US Embassy in Riyadh said the Department of State had ordered the departure of nonemergency government employees as well as the family members of all workers from Saudi Arabia “due to safety risks”. Late on Sunday, an attack in the central city of Kharj killed two Bangladeshi nationals and wounded 12 others. All but one were from Bangladesh. Bahrain: On Monday, the Ministry of Interior said sirens had been activated in the country, and people were urged to head to the “nearest safe place”. The official Bahrain News Agency reported that an Iranian attack targeting a facility in the village of Maameer had caused a fire. No casualties were reported while efforts to extinguish the fire were ongoing. State media reported that Bahrain’s Bapco Energies announced “force majeure” – a contractual provision which releases parties from obligations as a result of uncontrollable or unforeseeable events – for group operations, according to state media.

On Monday, the Ministry of Interior said sirens had been activated in the country, and people were urged to head to the “nearest safe place”. The official Bahrain News Agency reported that an Iranian attack targeting a facility in the village of Maameer had caused a fire. No casualties were reported while efforts to extinguish the fire were ongoing. State media reported that Bahrain’s Bapco Energies announced “force majeure” – a contractual provision which releases parties from obligations as a result of uncontrollable or unforeseeable events – for group operations, according to state media. The UAE: The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that the country’s air defences were responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.

In Israel

Advertisement

Iran announced new missile strikes on Israel on Monday, and Israeli news reported that debris from interceptions fell in three areas.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Monday that it had destroyed the headquarters of the air force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In the US

The US military has lost eight American service members, following a soldier’s death from injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on troops stationed in Saudi Arabia on March 1.

In Lebanon and Cyprus