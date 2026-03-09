At least 14 dead after migrant boat crashes into Turkish coastguard vessel

At least 14 ⁠people have been killed when an inflatable boat carrying migrants or refugees crashed ⁠into a Turkish coastguard vessel off the southwestern ⁠province of Antalya, the coastguard says.

The high-speed boat was detected early on Monday off the coast of the Finike district of Antalya, the coastguard said in a statement, adding that the boat tried to ⁠flee despite repeated warnings to stop. It later collided with a ⁠coastguard vessel, the statement said.

It said ⁠six migrants and ⁠one Turkish national were rescued but 14 people were found dead and 15 were caught after continuing in their boat until ‌they ‌reached land.

